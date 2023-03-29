BMW India introduces new diesel variants of the BMW X3

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW India has launched two new diesel variants of the BMW X3 - X3 xDrive20d xLine and X3 xDrive20d M Sport. These diesel variants are locally produced and are available across BMW dealerships. With an emphasis on classic X-elements, the BMW X3 has a modern look along with the exhilarating zeal of performance and a powerful presence.



Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "The BMW X3 has been a trailblazing success in the premium mid-size SAV segment. Now available in xLine and M Sport trims, these versatile BMW X3 diesel models deliver exhilarating performance and efficiency in a rugged utility vehicle. With exquisite feel of the interiors along with innovative technologies, the BMW X3 is ready to serve you an experience that's nothing like you've felt before. The X3 packs in unlimited action wherever you go."



The cars are available at an ex-showroom price of -



BMW X3 xDrive20d xLine - Rs 67, 50, 000

BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport - Rs 69, 90, 000



*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), GST on Tax collected at source, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local authorised BMW Dealer.



The car is available in the following metallic paintworks: Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Brooklyn Grey and Black Sapphire. The BMW X3 features Sensatec Perforated Upholstery as standard with the following combinations - Canberra Beige | Black and Cognac.



BMW Service Inclusive and BMW Service Inclusive Plus are optionally available with the BMW X3. These service packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with a choice of plans from 3 yrs / 40,000 kms to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 kms. The BMW X3 also comes with optional BMW Repair Inclusive that extends warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum fifth year, after the completion of the standard two-year warranty period. Together, these packages provide complete peace of mind and freedom to enjoy unlimited driving pleasure.



BMW India Financial Services offers a complete package for loan, insurance and vehicle services. Benefits include flexible and customized ownership plans like BMW 360° Ultimate which give assured buyback value up to 5 years. Customers will also enjoy attractive offers to trade-in / upgrade to a new BMW.



The new BMW X3.

The design of the BMW X3 lays extreme emphasis on breadth and X typical elements give the front of the BMW X3 an extremely distinctive look. The angular BMW kidney grille with vertical air inlets in the triangular interpretation highlights its exceptional authority. The adaptive LED headlights complete the overall picture of the BMW X3 with a modern and focused expression. The rear features sculptured full LED taillights that further emphasize its presence. The M sport package gives the BMW X3 a sportier orientation. The BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport exudes the M Sport character with M model inscription on entry sills, M exterior designation on front side panels and tailpipes finished in gloss chrome. The specific front apron features significantly larger air inlets and inserts finished in high-gloss black, as well as more pronounced air curtains. The window graphics, roof rails and BMW kidney frame and bars are available in high-gloss black. The M Sport trim includes the stylish 19-inch Y-spoke style 887 M alloy wheels.





The interior boasts an exceptional level of comfort and functionality in an extremely modern ambience. Exclusive functions such as Multi-function Sport Steering Wheel, electrical seat adjustment with memory function, exterior mirror package add to the comfort. Driver and front passenger enjoy the superior sporty flair of a premium SAV. M Sport has an exclusive set interior package like Sport seats, Sensatec perforated upholstery, M leather steering wheel with multifunction buttons, M interior trim adding the performance-oriented ambience. Panoramic glass roof and Welcome Light Carpet are few among the long list of features that create the perfect ambience. The electroplated trim elements on the air vents add a touch of elegance while emphasising the horizontal lines in the interior. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. Features such as electroplated controls and 3-zone automatic climate control with extended options add to the overall luxurious feel. The boot has a capacity of 550 litres and can be expanded further to 1600 litres by folding down the 40/20/40 split rear seat backrest.



Thanks to the unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the diesel engine melds maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offers spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW X3 produces an output of 140 kW / 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 - 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 7.9 seconds with a top speed of 213 km/h.



The eight-speed automatic Steptronic sport transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gear shifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. Adaptive Suspension with its individual electronically controlled dampers adapts to both road conditions & individual driving style thereby offering exceptional precision and improves the drive and handling dynamics. For even greater driving pleasure, it is available with steering wheel paddle shifters, cruise control with braking function and Automatic differential brakes (ADB) with electronic differential locks as standard. The BMW Performance Control system increases the stability of the car by targeted braking of the wheels.



BMW xDrive, an intelligent all-wheel-drive system, monitors the driving situation constantly and is quick to respond. Electronically controlled 'Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks' (ADB-X), extended 'Dynamic Traction Control' (DTC), Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control help to conquer every terrain.



A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies continues to break the innovation barrier in automotive industry - BMW Gesture Control and Wireless Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto. The modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional running on BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, with a high-resolution 12.3" screen instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a control display. Hands do the talking with BMW Gesture Control that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions. BMW Head-Up display, now available for the first time on the new BMW X3, projects information discretely in the driver's field of vision. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobile phones. The spread of driver assistance systems is more extensive than ever. Parking Assistant Plus with 360 camera makes parking in tight spots easier by taking over acceleration, braking as well as steering. The car features a 464W Harman Kardon Surround Sound system 16 speaker with individually adjustable equalizing.



BMW EfficientDynamics include features such as 8-speed Steptronic Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Active Air Stream Kidney Grille, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution, Driving Experience Control switch with different driving modes such as COMFORT/ECO PRO/SPORT and many other innovative technologies.



BMW Safety technologies includes six airbags, Antilock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, Dynamic braking lights, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

