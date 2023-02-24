BO International launches new color cosmetics range for private labelling

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): The makeup industry has undergone significant changes in recent years, with shifting consumer preferences, social media, and a focus on diversity and inclusion all playing a major role in its evolution. As a result, the beauty market is now more lucrative than ever, with new trends and products emerging at a rapid pace. While over a hundred new colour cosmetics brands are launched daily, the market is forecasted to continue to boom, due to diverse needs in diverse segments.

BO International has launched a range of private-label solutions for people who want to launch their skincare and makeup brands in the market. A trusted name in the private label industry, BO International's makeup range offers high-quality, long-lasting makeup products that cater to a variety of needs and preferences.

Backed by years of research and development, BO International has carefully crafted each product to deliver exceptional results, whether one is aiming for a natural look or a more glamorous finish. Designed to empower women of all ages and skin types, BO International offers lip care products like lip plumper's, lip scrubs, and lip sleeping masks, and cosmetics products like colored pigments, eye makeup, foundation, concealer, blush, and more. From foundation to lipstick, each item is formulated with premium ingredients and is designed to enhance and nourish the skin.

With a focus on expert research and development, BO International develops cosmetic formulations that meet the needs of individual brands. Brands have the option of either customizing one of the products in their substantial collection of base formulations or creating a brand-new composition from scratch.

As a leading private label cosmetics manufacturer, the BO International develop products for partners under own label and packaging. BO International focuses on every aspect to fulfil brands' requirements, with an in-house team of research specialists, quality testers, and graphic and marketing teams to assure brands of the highest quality levels. The company has a preference for plant-derived, farm-fresh, and handpicked ingredients, and considers that its USP.

CEO Aayush Gupta said, "At BO International, we believe that quality beauty products should be accessible to everyone, which is why our products are available at affordable prices without sacrificing our standards. Whether your brand is designed for seasoned makeup artists or those who are just starting to experiment with beauty products, BO International can help you create something for everyone".

Certified expertise in the private label industry enables BO International to help clients from ideation to manufacturing and packaging, while also enabling clients to keep the brand's ethos at the centre of focus.



BO International has a long history in the private label sector. The company has concentrated on creating products that fit Indian lifestyles. They are primarily focused on researching their 1500+ proprietary formulations. Having their production facility enables them to continue working toward their objectives of creating products devoid of chemicals to bring natural ingredients into people's daily lives. With years of expertise, BO International enables companies to succeed in this increasingly complex and dynamic market.

https://www.bointernational.net/lp/color-cosmetics-manufacturers

Contact:

Deepak Bhagat

Email: info@bointernational.net

Phone: +91-7353922900

