Boch & Fernsh collaborates with Happy Tails and Pet Patch to launch the Be; Loved campaign

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI/SRV): In this month of love Boch & Fernsh have started a campaign Be; Loved, which aims to assist pet shelters, cafes, and rescue foundations in finding suitable homes for pets. The initiative was created to encourage people to adopt pets. The entire goal of the campaign is to make a difference. The campaign began in February to ensure that pets receive the affection they deserve during this month of love.

Boch & Fernsh have launched this campaign in the hope of finding some true pet lovers who are willing to take them home and nurture them unconditionally. They wanted to ensure that even if it's only 0.1 per cent of the population, they are dedicated as well as responsible pet owners.

Despite an upsurge in pet ownership during the COVID-19 epidemic, India estimates show that two-thirds of pet parents gained a new appreciation for their pets during the lockdown, and six out of ten people felt inspired to adopt one. According to a study by pet homelessness conducted by Mars Petcare along with an advisory board of animal welfare experts, abandonment rates are greater in India than elsewhere in the world, with half of the current and previous owners (50 per cent) saying that they have relinquished a pet in the past, compared to only 28 per cent globally. Around 34 per cent claimed that they had abandoned a dog on the street, while 32 per cent said that they had abandoned a cat.

As observed from the start of the pandemic, many people adopted, bought pets when they needed them, and then let go of them post lockdown. Even the ones who were just a month old were found under the carpets and right outside the roadway. As a result, many pets were abandoned and some even died. Few of these innocent animals, fortunately, have found homes, while others have been rescued by shelters and are yearning for love. Boch & Fernsh recently initiated this campaign named Be; Loved in collaboration with Happy Tails and Pet Patch to rescue pets and provide them with safe shelter. They have a large number of rescued pets looking for a new home. They even arranged a photoshoot for them which will help greatly in the process of finding the animals in their new homes.



Boch & Fernsh created a dedicated website Be; Loved, for easy adoption of these beautiful souls. If anyone wants to adopt them, they can just click and be guided to the appropriate adoption centers.

The campaign's entire premise is to "Make a Difference". Instead of focusing on materialistic items, one should concentrate on creating long-term and committed relationships. One can find love for oneself, which is already right in front of them, by taking a few simple measures. People wishing for love, compassion, loyalty, and companionship in the month of love, can visit the website Be; Loved and adopt pets who have been abandoned in the past. This campaign is not restricted to just the month of love, rather the company plans on continuing the campaign for as long as possible. Adopt a pet to bring joy into your home. Boch & Fernsh intends to devote itself to continuing this pet adoption programme, and is open to collaborating with other businesses that support such great causes.

To know more visit: Be; Loved | Boch & Fernsh Instagram Video

Watch: Be; Loved | YouTube Video

