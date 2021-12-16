Bodh Raj Sikri & Team provided 10K corona vaccines by campaign trail

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 16 (ANI/PNN): Ghar Ghar Dustak campaign, initiated by Bodh Raj Sikri, has crossed 10,000 vaccinations and registrations in the first three weeks. "Better health care facilities, mainly provided by the Government, and the changed lifestyles of citizens have brought our lives close to normality amid the Pandemic. However, the only way forward is to rely on vaccines and take all precautionary measures," says Sikri.

"Salute to the contribution of diligent people in fulfilling the mission of completing over 10000 vaccinations and registrations successfully", he added, and also thanked his mates and friends who have been working untiringly continuously for so many days.

Although officials still forecast the existence of this virus yet the end of COVID-19 seems near. The only way to fight against it is to rely upon vaccines. We bow and express gratitude to all the volunteers for their hard work and dedication to fulfilling successful vaccination drives. It has been two to three weeks since the door-to-door vaccination campaign was initiated by JP Nadda, National President of BJP. The sole motive of this campaign was to get those vaccinated on a priority basis who are unable to visit their nearest vaccination centres due to some disability or any other circumstances--subsequently, the Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar, State BJP President Dr O.P. Dhankad, along with Covid Volunteer Committee Convener Dr Kamal Gupta, MLA from Hisar, were instrumental in inspiring the health volunteers to start the Ghar Ghar Dustak campaign. B.R. Sikri got inspired by these personalities and took the initiative to start the campaign.



Arjun Nagar (street no. 1 to 13), Devilal Colony, Firoz Gandhi Colony, Baldev Nagar, Nai Basti, Ram Nagar, Pratap Nagar, Sec-56 Huda Market, Krishna Colony, Madan Puri, Jyoti Park, Palam Vihar, Jacubpura, Kirti Nagar, Barf Khana, Sector-15 (Rail Vihar & Hope Apartments), Manohar Nagar, Bhim Nagar, Chandan Nagar, New Friends Colony, Nai Abadi Arjun Nagar - The date fixed for the same was November 15 onwards. Important to mention here is that this campaign could not have been so successful unless inspiration from people like the Chief Minister, State President of BJP and Sanyojak of Covid Volunteers Committee.

In addition, to boost the campaign for door-to-door service, Bodh Raj Sikri provided E-Rickshaws. With the hard work and dedication of the capable social workers and well-wishers, the registration on BJP Portal and vaccination touched the mark of 10000 within two to three weeks. Sikri congratulated all the twenty warriors who participated in this campaign.

Vikas Arya, Sanjay Tondon, G.N. Gosai, Raj Kumar Kathuria, Arjun Dev Nasa, Bhim Sen, Dharmendra Bajaj, Ramesh Kamra, O.P. Kalra, Kishori Lal, Narendra Kathuria, Yaduvansh Chugh, K.K. Sidhwani, Ashok Yadav, Yash Chugh, Gaurav Chugh, S.S. Sharma, Randhir Tandon, Rajiv Sehgal.

