Bollyboom announces 'Moosetape India Tour 2021' with Sidhu Moosewala

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): "Bollyboom", a Percept Live Intellectual Property, announced the much awaited 'Bollyboom Moosetape India Tour 2021' with renowned Indian singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The Bollywood EDM musical extravaganza will kick off on 20 November 2021 in Gurgaon and thereafter be held across various cities pan India including Hyderabad, Noida, Chandigarh, Goa amongst others all through November and December 2021.

The multi-city 'Bollyboom Moosetape India Tour 2021' will ensure that all Government mandated COVID-19 protocols are stringently implemented across all venues to guarantee fan safety.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known by his stage name Sidhu Moosewala, is a popular Indian singer, lyricist, rapper, and actor associated with Punjabi music and Punjabi cinema. From kick-starting his career by writing lyrics for the song "License" sung by Ninja, Sidhu began his singing career on a duet song titled "G Wagon" and later attained massive attention with his track "So High". Sidhu made his acting debut in Punjabi cinema with the film titled "Moosa Jat" recently and is set to release another movie titled "Yes I Am Student" under his own production house Jatt Life Studios. In May 2021, Moosewala released his third studio album, Moosetape containing 32 foot-tapping tracks. On 12 September 2021 he became the first Indian singer to perform at the Wireless Fest in London with British Rapper Mist. His first live tour after the Moosetape album release will be with Bollyboom, and fans can't get enough of this exciting announcement.

The 'Bollyboom Moosetape India Tour 2021' will kick off on 20 November at the Imperfecto Patio in Gurgaon, followed by another show on 3 December at Prism in Hyderabad and 11 December at the Imperfecto Ruin Pub, Logix Mall in Noida. The 2021 year-end shows will travel to Chandigarh, Goa and other cities pan-India, with Bollyboom to announce the venues and dates shortly.

Along with popular tracks from the sensational Singer cum Actor Sidhu Moosewala, Bollyboom will also serve up a unique live entertainment experience for Bollywood music fans. Audiences can look forward to a remarkable BDM experience combined with visually mesmerizing SFX, AV, Stage sets, Designs and state-of-the-art Technicals.

The No. 1 priority for Percept Live is the safety of every single attendee at the multi-city 'Bollyboom Moosetape India Tour 2021'. These will span Limited Attendance at both venues, strict adherence to social distancing rules, mandatory wearing of face masks, rigorous sanitization of the arena, thermal scanning and contact-less check in at Entry, and multiple sanitizer stations at all venues. Bollyboom has announced a 'Zero Tolerance Policy' to any attendee who breaks the Government guidelines and Bollyboom event protocols.

Said popular Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala, "I am super excited to get back on stage and kick off our Bollyboom Moosetape India Tour 2021 in the festival season. 2020 and 2021 has been such a dampener for Live Music Artists everywhere and with the rapid pace of vaccinations pan India I am really optimistic of a great season ahead. People are looking forward to attending live events and grooving to live beats and melodies with their friends and family around them. While releasing an album is a milestone for any artist, there is no better feeling in the world for an artist than to perform live in front of their fans."

Janamjai Sehgal, Business Head - Bollyboom said, "We are thrilled to bring the multi-city 'Bollyboom Moosetape India Live Tour 2021' to our fans across India. Bollyboom has always presented the very best of Bollywood artists coupled with a potent mix of high octane BDM music, SFX, Live Acts and experimental sounds to make for a memorable experience. Fan Safety is our No. 1 priority, and all our events will follow all COVID-19 protocols, without conceding on the joyous experience of this musical tour. We are excitedly awaiting our first big live show of the festive season, and we hope our fans have a great time and follow all the precautionary measures. As the vaccinations pick up and Government rules for events ease up pan India we look forward to serve up many more Bollyboom live shows in the year ahead."



Tickets to the "Bollyboom Moosetape India Tour 2021" go live soon and details will be announced shortly.

Various Associations for the "Bollyboom Moosetape India Tour 2021" include Red FM as the official Radio partner, PVR as the official Multiplex partner, and Hungama Music as the official Digital partner.

Fans can also reach out to us on our social media pages @Bollyboomindia (fb) (insta) (Twitter) and follow us for more information and regular updates.

'Bollyboom', a Percept Intellectual Property, is the world's first and biggest Bollywood Dance Music IP, offering a scintillating blend of music, dance and entertainment. Bollywood music has been an intrinsic part of every Indian and combined with a large than life production, infusion of dance music and incredible SFX, Bollyboom provides a completely new twist to this genre of popular music to create a unique live entertainment experience for Bollywood music fans across the globe.

Bollyboom offers a blend of Trance, House, Hip Hop, Electro Funk, Synthetic, Pop, Club Music, Techno, Trance, Hardstyle, Sufi and Dubstep music. The concerts belt out popular Bollywood numbers combined with visually mesmerizing SFX and state-of-the-art technology, thereby enhancing the entire musical experience. Bollyboom has been seen in multiple variants across India such as Arenas, Club Nights, Mini Arenas, and has also hosted a couple of Pop Up Parties with an exclusive guest list offering customers a unique and fresh nightclub experience. Bollyboom also offers a holistic Bollywood experience with shopping zones, food courts, and a host of fun and interactive activities thereby creating a magical and memorable experience for Bollywood music aficionados.

Bollyboom is a Percept Intellectual Property. Percept is at an enviable leadership position in the Entertainment, Media and Communications domain with a team of over 200 people and 28 offices across India and the Middle East.

Percept Live, established in the year 2012, is the live entertainment division of Percept Limited. It owns and manages all the Intellectual Properties created in the Live Entertainment, Sports, Fashion, Digital and Media space.

Percept has been in the 'Ideas' business for the past 35 years and has been instrumental in creating many legendary 'Intellectual Properties' in the past for its clients. The creation of a dedicated 'Intellectual Properties' business was but a further extension to Percept's existing knowledge and expertise in the Entertainment, Media and Communications domain with a vision to convert path breaking innovative ideas into Assets in order to create long term value for all its Stakeholders. IPs owned by Percept Live include Sunburn, Bollyboom, EPL (Eat Play Love), Windsong, IMS (India Model Search) and XCC (Xtreme Combat Championship).

Percept Live is a Percept company. With a team of over 200 people and 28 offices across India and the Middle East, Percept is at an enviable leadership position in the Entertainment, Media and Communications domain.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

