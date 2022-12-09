Bonfiglioli conducts 'Bhoomi Puja' for Rs 100 Crore High Tech Assembly Facility in Pune

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Chennai based Bonfiglioli Transmissions Pvt. Ltd., the Indian subsidiary of Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A., a global leader in Power Transmission & Drive Solutions, has conducted 'Bhoomi puja' today (8th Dec. 2022) for a 42,500 sq. mt. high tech, smart assembly facility in Pune, in the presence of customers, partners, government authorities, leadership team, and employees.

The company already has a 7,500 sq.mt., assembly facility in Pune. The new, bigger facility, scheduled to commence operations by November 2023, will be set up with an investment of Rs 100 crore. The new facility will feature high tech and real time smart assembly operations and will boast of an eco-friendly and people-friendly environment.

With the proposed expansion in assembly operations, the company aims to better serve its markets in the western region catering to over 20 verticals in the discrete manufacturing and process sector. It will also offer a wide range of customised products, reduce lead time, quick delivery timelines due to increased proximity.

Following the commencement of the new facility, Bonfiglioli Transmissions will expand its team size, hiring more skilled staff and technicians. The company, in operation in India since 1999, has three production facilities: two in Chennai, and one in Pune. It is a market leader in the country in a range of gearmotors, drive systems, planetary gearboxes, and inverters that find applications in industrial automation, mobile machinery, and power generation, among others.

Currently, Bonfiglioli has a production capacity of over 3,50,000 units of gearboxes and gearmotors, its flagship product categories. Its turnover for 2021-22 financial year is Rs 1,428 crore up from Rs 1,120 crore for the previous financial year.



Commenting about the proposed assembly facility in Pune, Kennady V. Kaippally, Country Manager, Bonfiglioli India, said, "We are committed to support industrial development in India by supplying smart and efficient systems required for Industry 4.0 operations. The western region represents a high growth market. We are expanding our assembly facility in Pune to better serve this evolving market. The new facility will have the highest standards of quality and safety, consistent with other Bonfiglioli locations worldwide. It will be a hi-tech, real-time smart assembly facility that will help us introduce a wide range of products to 20-odd verticals including food, packaging, cement, steel, pharmaceutical, textile, material handling, sugar, power generation, paper and water treatment sectors. We are excited with the proposed plant as it will also increase the cost competitiveness of our products and reduce lead time to our customers."

For more information, please visit: www.Bonfiglioli.com.

Bonfiglioli is a worldwide designer, manufacturer and distributor of a complete range of gearmotors, drive systems, planetary gearboxes and inverters, which satisfy the most challenging and demanding needs in industrial automation, mobile machinery and renewable energy.

The Group serves more industries and applications than any other drives manufacturer and is a market leader in many sectors; its three business units - Discrete Manufacturing & Process Industries, Motion & Robotics and Mobility & Wind Industries - embody all the expertise and experience acquired over the years in the respective industries.

Established in 1956, Bonfiglioli operates worldwide in 80 countries with 24 commercial sites, 15 production sites, a wide distribution network comprising more than 550 partners, and can count on over 4.000 professionals.

Excellence, innovation, and sustainability are the drivers behind the growth of Bonfiglioli as a company and team and represent the guarantee of the products and services quality offered its clients.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

