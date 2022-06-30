"Book And Paper Musthu" YouTube Channel Received YouTube Influencer Award At Malayali Media Brand Award 2022

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI/PNN): K.P. Mustafa, Managing Director of Silvan Tiles has been awarded the best YouTube Influencer award from Hon. Revenue Minister Advt. K Rajan. Mustafa received the award at the celebration of Malayali Media brand award 2022 held at Thrissur Hyatt Regency on 08/05/2022 in connection with the fifth anniversary of Malayali Media.

Watch the award ceremony at https://youtu.be/z_RDvcozjto

He launched a YouTube channel, named the "Book N Paper Musthu" from Kerala in the field of tile and sanitary ware. Through his channel, he gives complete knowledge about the section of tiles and sanitary ware to the common people.



He has gained over 100000 subscribers in a short span of time and has over one and a half crore viewers so far. KP Mustafa deserving the award based on his brilliant achievement and knowledge he imparted through the channel.

He used social media as a key tool for expanding the venture with his opportunistic ability and short time experience to sustain the industrial sector in times of crisis, mainly the covid-19 pandemic time. Through this, the area of tiles and sanitary ware was introduced to common man by inviting personal ideas to the society.

Malayalam Media is an organization that has been working in the field of media for more than five years with an emphasis on the industrial sectors of each individual through social media.

