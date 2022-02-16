Booklet on Cancer and its treatment released on World Cancer Day at Dr Kamakshi Memorial Hospital

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'CLOSE THE CARE GAP' was the theme of World Cancer Day 2022, celebrated each year on February 4. The theme signifies the need to spread awareness on cancer and available treatment modalities, while also making treatment accessible to more patients. Dr Kamakshi Memorial Hospital was established in 2005, and this year's theme resonates with the hospital's motto of providing quality cancer care to everyone.

World Cancer Day was celebrated on the premises - jointly organised by the Radiation Oncology department and the division of Medical Physics. Dr Surendran J, Senior Consultant - Radiation Oncology welcomed the chief guests and the event itself was presided over by Dr KMH's Chairman and Founder Dr T.G. Govindarajan. He inaugurated the event and also released a booklet titled 'Kathirveechu Sigichai Kaiyedu', a booklet on Radiation Oncology Therapy, written by Prof. K. Thayalan - Head of the Medical Physics Department at Dr KMH. In his address, Dr T.G. Govindarajan stated that the booklet would answer any query that might arise in the mind of patients currently undergoing radiotherapy treatment for cancer, but will also prove beneficial to anyone who needs clarity on cancer and its treatment. He also mentioned the importance of a healthy diet and regular workout to patients undergoing cancer treatment. In a bid to reflect the theme of bridging the gap in cancer care, this informative booklet will be handed out to every patient receiving cancer treatment at the hospital this year.

The booklet 'Kathirveechu Sigichai Kaiyedu' is available in English and in Tamil, in order to ensure that the information is available to every patient that walks into Dr KMH for treatment. The booklet contains 100 frequently asked questions about cancer - causes, symptoms, risks, do's and don't's and treatment options. The booklet aims to educate patients on the benefits of currently available cancer treatment modalities.



Other dignitaries present at the event were Dr T.G. Sivaranjani (Director - Finance), Dr T.S. Swaminathan (Head - Radiology & Imaging Sciences), Dr K. M. Radhakrishnan (Advisor), Ms Ramya (Administrative Officer), Dr Karthikeyan Perumal, Sidonai Valas and Dr Usharani. Several patients were also present and were more than happy to interact with Dr T.G. Govindarajan during the event.

Dr Kamakshi Memorial Hospital was established in 2005 by Dr T.G. Govindarajan, Founder and Chairman. It is a 75,000 square feet 300 bedded multi-specialty hospital at Pallikaranai, Chennai. The hospital is fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and expert doctors in every department besides 24/7 emergency services, pharmacy, online consultation, high tech diagnostic and imaging facilities, fully sanitised premises and a support staff that does not hesitate to go the extra mile. The mission of the hospital is to provide quality health care to everyone and it strongly stands by the same.

For more details, please visit: www.drkmh.com.

