Boosting General Knowledge with Praadis Education's Daily GK Practice Quiz

In today's fast-paced world, staying up-to-date with current affairs is crucial, and it profoundly affects all facets of life, including education, employment, and social interactions. Praadis Education's Daily GK Practice Quiz on the app, is a feature that makes sure learners upgrade themselves each day, as copious things happen in a day, so to speak, in a minute. Why Praadis emphasizes on students specifically, it is because a good general knowledge for students is a plus, directly or indirectly helping them shine in academic settings. Students who have adequate general knowledge are more likely to excel in exams and have a better understanding of things around them. Good general knowledge is known to develop critical thinking skills, as it fosters analysing and interpreting every tiny detail from our daily lives in its applied form.

Praadis Education's Daily GK Practice Tests on the app provide an excellent opportunity for students to stay up-to-date with the current state of affairs. These daily exercises cover a broad range of topics, including current events, history, geography, and science, and are designed to help students revise their general knowledge about the country and the world. Praadis Education perceives quiz as an interactive and engaging medium of transferring knowledge. Hence, through the daily exercises, students can track their own progress and have a healthy competition with their peers, which ultimately acts as a motivator for them to improve their learning. The app also provides detailed explanations of the correct answers, helping students brush-up their facts.



Not to mention, General knowledge (GK) questions are also an excellent way to boost IQ levels because they require the brain to retrieve and use stored information rapidly. When an individual is asked a GK question, they need to recollect a piece of relevant information out of the whole web available in their memory to answer the question correctly. It demands a mental workout from students, enhancing their brain's capacity for memory, attention, and reasoning, which are all prime components of IQ. The more a person exercises their brain in this way, the stronger their cognitive abilities become, resulting in a higher IQ.

Understanding that 'General Knowledge' can widen an individual's horizon of knowledge about the world around them, Praadis Education makes conscious efforts to bring to students the latest of information about different topics and subjects, that can help individuals make informed decisions, communicate more effectively, and appreciate the diversity and complexity of the world.

