Born for Racing: All-New BMW M 1000 RR launched in India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Motorrad India has launched the all-new BMW M 1000 RR - the first M model from BMW Motorrad in India. Available as completely built-up units (CBU), the motorcycles can be booked at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships from today onwards.

Vikram Pawah, President BMW Group India, said, "The all-new BMW M 1000 RR is born on the racetrack and stands for absolute dedication and the will to perform. Based on BMW M philosophy it is built with passion and offers pure racing technology for the highest performance demands in motorsport and adrenaline-driven perfectionists on the road. We are delighted to launch the most powerful BMW Motorrad superbike in India, with its powerful engine, expressive design and exclusive equipment the all-new BMW M 1000 RR is an absolute delight on the racetrack and in everyday use."

BMW Motorrad follows the philosophy of the strongest letter in the world - M. It is synonymous worldwide with success in racing and is aimed at riders with particularly high demands regarding performance, exclusiveness and individuality.

The motorcycle is available in two variants at an ex-showroom price* as follows -

The all-new BMW M 1000 RR - INR 42,00,000

The all-new BMW M 1000 RR Competition - INR 45,00,000

* Prices prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made ex-showroom. Ex-showroom price (inclusive of GST and compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local authorized BMW Motorrad Dealer.

The BMW M 1000 RR is available in Light White, Racing Blue Metallic and Racing Red colours.

To enable customers to own BMW Motorrad motorcycles of their choice, BMW Financial Services India will offer customized and flexible financial solutions. Customers can also get their loans pre-approved before delivery takes place.

For complete peace of mind, all BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty for 'three years, unlimited kilometres, with an option to extend the warranty to the fourth and fifth year. Road-Side Assistance, a 24x7 365 days package further ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations.

The all-new BMW M 1000 RR will be sold and serviced through the BMW Motorrad authorized dealer network, present across important centres in India including Delhi (Lutyens Motorrad), Mumbai (Navnit Motors), Pune (Bavaria Motors), Chennai (KUN Motorrad), Bengaluru (Tusker Motorrad), Ahmedabad (Gallops Autohaus), Kochi (EVM Autokraft), Hyderabad (JSP Motorrad), Indore (Munich Motors), Lucknow (Speed Motors), Chandigarh (Krishna Automobiles), Jaipur (Pratap Motorrad), Raipur (Munich Motors), Cuttack (OSL Prestige) and Ranchi (Titanium Autos).

The all-new BMW M 1000 RR.

The all-new BMW M 1000 RR is the first M model from BMW Motorrad and is based on the BMW S 1000 RR. Its genes come directly from professional racing and offer pure racing technology, high performance and exclusivity down to the last detail.

The M design of the all-new BMW M 1000 RR is dynamic indicates ultimate racetrack performance. With its extremely compact layout, minimised weight, optimised chassis technology and the most powerful BMW Motorrad standard engine of all time, the M RR is uncompromisingly designed for use on racetracks. Its proportions are ultra!compact between the M carbon wheels. The M RR is slim and slender from the front with its characteristic split face, the black matt T-shaped fresh air flap and the new M winglets.

In addition, a generous surface design with only one joint not only ensures a high-quality and competitive overall impression but also optimum flow characteristics and high aerodynamic quality. The integrated LED headlights give the bike a dynamic and aggressive look. The iconic sidelight in a dynamically U shapes signature makes the new M RR clearly recognizable as a BMW from the front. The racing genes are amplified with the light white solid paint with the M Sport colour scheme.



The asymmetrical colour arrangement makes the M RR look unique. The engine cover in granite grey, the fuel filler cap painted black, blue spring strut, M brakes, M carbon wheels and M brake callipers with blue anodised coating in combination with the M logo lends a sporty flair.

The all-new BMW M 1000 RR is available as a basic version and optionally with the M Competition Package that converts this super street bike into a weekend racetrack machine. The M Competition Package includes - M GPS-lap trigger, Passenger Kit, Pillion Seat Cover, Carbon Pack (M Carbon Front and Rear Mudguard, M Carbon Upper Fairing Side Panel, M Carbon Tank Cover, M Carbon Chain Guard, M Carbon Sprocket Cover), M Billet Pack (M Engine Protectors, M Brake Lever Folding, M Brake Lever Guard, M Clutch Lever Folding, M Rider Footrest System).

The all-new BMW M 1000 RR is fitted with a newly developed water/oil-cooled 4-cylinder in-line engine with a displacement of 999 cc. It is based on the BMW S 1000 RR engine, which has been comprehensively modified as a high-performance racing engine. It generates a peak output of 212 hp (156 kW) at 14,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 113 Nm at 11000 rpm to deliver a supreme level of engine power. The M RR sprints from 0-100 Km in 3.1 seconds and can achieve a maximum speed of 306 km/h.

The intake ports are redesigned to significantly increase the peak power range relevant for super-sport and racetrack use. BMW ShiftCam Technology provides the all-new BMW M 1000 RR an excellent torque curve that is captivating even at low and middle speeds. The variable camshaft control BMW ShiftCam is an entirely new technology that provides supreme rideability along with an additional increase in power across the entire engine speed range, reduced emission and fuel consumption levels, optimised running smoothness and refinement.

The newly developed suspension has enhanced the riding dynamics as well as achieved significantly reduced weight. The all-new BMW M 1000 RR features a Flex Frame which is the optimum interplay between the frame design and the engine as a load-bearing element. It improves the aerodynamics of the motorcycle and helps keep the weight low. The new layout of the mainframe has a leaner fuel tank and seating area trim sections for further improved support and knee grip.

For ideal adaptation to varied conditions of use, the all-new BMW M 1000 RR is fitted with the four modes 'Rain', 'Road', 'Dynamic' and 'Race' as standard. For the world of racetracks and motor racing, the Riding Modes Pro option offers additional three riding modes (Race Pro 1-3) that are freely programmable.

These enable individual adaptation of the most diverse control functions such as Engine (throttle), Engine Brake, Traction Control, Wheelie-Control, ABS and ABS Pro to suit the rider's own skill level and riding style. Another feature that comes with the 'Pro Modes' is Launch Control and pit lane limiter for perfect race starts and precise speed in the pit lane.

The Multifunctional instrument panel - the TFT display of the all-new BMW M 1000 RR. With 6.5", riders can have the perfect overview. The Pure Ride screen displays the essentials or one of three Core Ride screens that display other important information. BMW Motorrad multi-controller gives the rider quick access to vehicle and connectivity functions. Phone and media functions can be used without having to install an app.

A comprehensive range of optional equipment and original BMW Motorcycle accessories is available for further individualisation of the all-new BMW M 1000 RR.

