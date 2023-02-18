Bose store launch: Bengaluru has a new music destination

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sound connoisseurs in Bengaluru have a reason to cheer with the launch of a new Bose store by Ample. The new outlet at Bharatiya Mall of Bengaluru is the 29th Bose location in India. The action-packed opening on February 17, 2023, enthralled visitors and gave them a taste of pure, noise-free sound.

"Ample is thrilled to bring one more Bose experience to the audiophiles of Bengaluru. We are delighted to add to the amazing destination for sound enthusiasts in the city and also provide the music enthusiasts yet another means of expanding their soundscape," Partha Sarathi Bhattacharya, Head, Retail - Ample.

The launch of the new Bose store follows the grand entry of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II and Smart Soundbar 900 into the sound market.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II is a giant leap in noise cancellation. CustomTune technology, adjustable quiet and aware modes, and a perfect fit design give users the best possible sound experience. On the other hand, Bose Smart Soundbar 900, powered by Dolby Atmos technology, sets a new benchmark in immersive sound. It adds a layer of realism that no other soundbar can replicate.



The launch is yet another feather in Ample's cap.

Ample, one of India's leading technology solution sales providers, manages all Bose locations in the country and offers the best deals on the latest products. www.soundscape.store, a trusted website for Bose products, is brand Bose's digital avatar.

Besides Bose, Ample is partnered with global brands like Apple, Under Armour, and Asics in the retail space. Ample operates 29 Apple retail outlets under the brand Imagine, runs 10 Under Armour and 9 Asics stores, and is the sole manager of 18 Apple service centers in India under the brand iCare.

Ample, with a strong presence even in the enterprise space, is a trusted partner for the best IT solutions. It has the experience and expertise to implement the right technology solutions for companies of all sizes across major industries.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

