Boutique Living enriches lives of Bollywood celebrities with unique personalised bedding gifts as part of Recent Style Icons Awards 2022

New Delhi [Indi], August 11 (ANI/Mediawire): Boutique Living, a premium Bed Linen brand from the house of Indo Count, globally the largest Manufacturer Exporter of the finest Bed Linen, launched a unique campaign by imprinting the lives, moments, and memories of our most loved Bollywood celebrities on personalised Dohar sets in a recent star-studded event. Various stories were brought to life when Boutique Living gifted over 40 celebrities their own unique personalised Dohars.

This was part of the CSR activity where Boutique Living, in its first phase, will take care of the education of 25 children's of Martyrs as part of its "Karenge Poore SapneAdhoore" initiative.

While Milind Soman's Dohar revealed his love for fitness and exercise, Anil Kapoor's Dohar reflected his Mumbai film roots. Kartik Aryan's Dohar had prints of him along with his beloved pet, Ayushmann Khurrana'sdohar reflected his love for art, director Kabir Khan's Dohar had prints of his iconic films, and Parineeti Chopra's Dohar reflected her love for the sea.



The event saw the participation of 40+ celebrities, including actor Anil Kapoor, supermodel Milind Soman, director Karan Johar, director Kabir Khan, actor Kartik Aryan, actor Ayushmann Khurana, actress, Vaani Kapoor, actress Parineeti Chopra, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, Miss World Manushi Chillar, chef Ranveer Singh Brar, designer Masaba Gupta, entrepreneur Aman Gupta, actress Radhika Madan, actress Nushratt Bharuccha, and many others.

Boutique Living gave unique designs to each Dohar set, adorning the finest sateen dohars with prints inspired by each celebrity's unique personal interests. The celebrities were ecstatic on receiving their personalised luxury Dohar sets and acknowledged the comfort and the softness of the Dohars along with the unique personalised prints made it one of the best luxury gifts they had received.

The event was graced by Mr KK Lalpuria, Executive Director and CEO, Indo Count Industries Ltd who presented the fine Dohars with the finest bedding set of Boutique Living to the celebrities. Director Karan Johar received the Style Icon of the Year Award from Lalpuria. During the event Lalpuria said, "Over the past 15 years Indo Count has woven together all the threads necessary to provide the world's finest bed linens."

Checkout interesting collections of bed and bath linen on the Boutique Living website (https://www.boutiquelivingindia.com).

Boutique Living is an aspirational brand launched by Indo Count to share its expertise in superior quality bed linen, currently experienced by global home linen brands, now being introduced for the Indian consumer.

With a robust R&D, technical know-how and in-house production, the brand offers superior products ranging from 300TC to 1000TC, that include bed sheets in bold prints and solid colours.

Equipped with technology, experience and expertise, the brand provides trendy design and a full range of Bed Linen products promising a better sleep experience and complete comfort.

Indo Count is a specialised end-to-end Bed Linen provider that is solely focused on creating all-encompassing sleep experiences. Indo Count, the largest exporter of the finest bed linen has over three decades of experience in the textile industry and over 15 years of experience in the home textile sector. The company's passion and global vision have allowed brand foray to enter more than 50 plus markets globally with the objective of continuing to add more every year.

Indo Count are also the preferred partner for some of the best-known retail, hospitality and fashion brands in the world. The company is resilient, and agile thus responding to the needs of clients with solutions that make a difference to their lifestyles.

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)