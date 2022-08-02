BPP University - building careers through education

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 2 (ANI/PNN): BPP University is a leading UK university, with a focus on delivering practically focused teaching which prepares students for successful professional careers. It made history by becoming the first publicly owned company in the UK to obtain degree awarding powers. It has around 15,000 students, studying across 12 centres, in seven locations across England and online around the world. 70 per cent are full-time, over 84 per cent are on postgraduate programmes.

BPP University's professionally focused teaching is being validated by outstanding employability statistics, with 97.6 per cent of the University graduates in employment in highly skilled occupations 15 months after graduating, placing it fourth in the UK against other institutions, and second behind only Oxford when considering Russell Group Universities.

BPP University has five schools focusing on Law, Business, Technology, Nursing and Health.

BPP University Law School is one of the UK's leading Law Schools, with over 30 years of experience delivering professional legal qualifications and building the careers of over 100,000 legal professionals who have gone on to work at leading law firms, in-house legal teams and top-ranked chambers.

BPP University Business School provides higher education for aspiring accountants, bankers and managers. The programmes are tailored for the needs of today's business climate, taught by industry experts who deliver programmes at a range of levels and the School works with a wide range of professional bodies including ACCA, ICAEW, CMI, CFA, CIPD and Chartered Banker to ensure that all programmes are directly linked to desirable professional qualifications.



Recognising the impact of technology on our client partners, BPP established a dedicated School of Technology to support our clients with their 'digital transformation.' BPP bring together our expertise in technology, analytics and financial modelling to provide high-quality training programmes.

Since 2018, the School of Nursing has been committed to delivering practical nursing and healthcare education, while striking the right balance between academic theory and practical learning. BPP believe the best way to become a nurse is to experience it, which is why the courses will support your professional and academic development. Working in collaboration with key partners in the NHS and private healthcare sectors, BPP University School of Nursing aims to produce healthcare professionals who meet the needs and emotional demands of key patient groups - in fields such as Mental Health, Learning Disability, and Children and Young People. Brilliant staff is the lifeblood of the healthcare profession and the team at BPP help to create them.

BPP educate employees of some of the largest organisations across the world. Regardless of study area or level, BPP have a resounding commitment to developing and enhancing the career of every learner they teach. When you choose to study with BPP, you are joining an inspirational community of learners, tutors and professionals from the industry.

BPP appreciates every learner is different, with different needs depending on personal circumstances. This is why BPP have a range of courses, qualification types, funding options and ways to study. So, you can rest assured that, regardless of your circumstances, BPP have different options to help you on your path to building your career.

