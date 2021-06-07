Brahma Gems: The winner of Global Excellence Awards and Leading Gemstore

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI/Heylin Spark): With a motto to solve people's problems and help them with the goodness of gemstones around the world, Anshul and Nikita Goel founded Brahma Gems in 2011 under the parent name of M/s Aarush Gems Pvt. Ltd.

Brahma Gems is amongst the leading Gemstones stores in India that has the vision to reach the mass globally to provide them with life-transforming solutions through Gemology.

Under the leadership of subject matter experts and skilled gemologists, Brahma Gems deals in delivering real, unheated and untreated precious and semiprecious gemstones in India and overseas. At Brahma Gems, you can explore a wide range of natural gemstones i.e. sapphires, emeralds, pearls, red corals, ruby, opal, zircon, and diamonds that come with certifications (lab reports).

With a team of over 20 skilled professionals, Brahma Gems understands the authenticity, importance, suitability, and other facets of gemstones. The company renders authentic and government-certified gemstones to the clients. The team offers carved, polished, and certified quality gems to all their esteemed customers.

Their process involves testing the quality of gems by IGI-GTL (Government lab), private labs like GRS, GIA, or IGI (international lab) respectively. A quality certificate is issued to each gem once they pass the series of hard-core gem testing processes.

Their wide range of natural and certified gemstones include emerald, sapphire, blue sapphire ruby, opals, pearls, and other unique and rarest gemstones. The gemologists at Brahma Gems offer their consultation to those who are looking for clarity on the quality, essence, influence, and effect of these precious gemstones.

The experts make sure that there's no compromise on the purity of gems. The manufacturing unit is set up in Jaipur where the experts ensure that the purity of the product is retained in all their processes. Anshul Goel believes in transparency i.e. what you see is what you get. Whether you shop online or purchase products from offline stores, quality is always adhered to. Brahma Gems has its registered offices in the US and UK too.

As the Winner of Global Excellence Awards for "India's Best Natural Gemstone Dealer", Brahma Gems have served thousands of customers and have won their trust. Wish to know more about gemstones? Visit https://brahmagems.com/ to talk to the gemologists.

