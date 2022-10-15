BramhaCorp celebrates 40th anniversary with channel partners at its prestigious project - Boulevard Towers

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BramhaCorp, one of the foremost business groups and a pioneering powerhouse in the realty, hospitality, retail and leisure domains, celebrated their four glorious decades' milestone with a memorable event while inviting their channel partners as special guests.

BramhaCorp's top management - Ajay Agrawal (MD), Dinesh Agrawal (Co-Chairman) and Israr Khan (Group CEO) - marked their esteemed presence and graced the momentous occasion of their 40th anniversary.

Perfectly amalgamating the theme of a glorious past, a thriving present, and a game-changing future, BramhaCorp's 40th year celebration event witnessed wholehearted participation by 350+ Select channel partners. The event was held at the Atrium of their project Boulevard Towers at Sadhu Vaswani Chowk - the company's newest and most sought-after offering in Pune which has shaped up even better than was envisaged.

Dinesh Agrawal, Co-Chairman, BramhaCorp, thanked patrons, valued associates, esteemed channel partners, and the senior management team, and spoke about the company's dreams manifesting into bigger achievements in the future.

On this momentous occasion, BramhaCorp made key announcements including: possession at Boulevard starting in next few months. They announced the launch of two residential projects in next few months at prime locations at New Kalyani Nagar and Pune Camp. They also announced a limited edition Penthouse at THE COLLECTION, New Kalyani Nagar.

Ajay Agrawal, MD, BramhaCorp, said, "We celebrate 40 years of BramhaCorp by creating a rich and inimitable legacy ably spearheaded by our visionary team, which saw immense potential in the hitherto unexplored skyline of Pune decades ago. We have selected Boulevard Towers to celebrate the 40th anniversary event to showcase the final finished project to a select few channel partners. And we are proud and privileged to deliver what we envisioned and conceptualised for this prestigious project."

Since its inception, BramhaCorp Limited has completed 40+ renowned projects, spanning 9.7+ million sq. ft., and delivered spectacular homes to 10,000+ happy families. Now with 4.4+ million sq. ft. being developed at present and 6.3 million sq. ft. planned in the near future, the Company is focusing on 3 Grand 5-Star Hotels, 2 Premium Lifestyle Clubs, 2 Lifestyle Townships in Pune, 3 Branded Residential Projects and 2 Grade A Commercial Projects to name a few.

BramhaCorp has a glittering legacy decorated by historic firsts, such as bringing the premium hospitality brand Le Meridien, now Sheraton Grand, to Pune, setting up the first lifestyle leisure club "The Residency Club", in the city, is what places the group in a class of its own in the competitive hospitality landscape. By achieving admirable landmarks in the four domains, BramhaCorp has become an inseparable part of India's growth story.



Dinesh Agrawal said, "BramhaCorp has gone from strength to strength over the last 40 years while maintaining our core values of transparency and ethics. Every member of our management team and beloved extended family has contributed to BramhaCorp's phenomenal rise, rooted in the strong foundation of decades of industry experience. For motivated go-getters like us, sky is the limit for growth!"





For BramhaCorp Limited, every project has been close to their heart. Be it selecting the most sought-after location, coming up with the flawless layout, distinct concepts, best-in-class material, magnificent craftsmanship, and timely deliveries to customer satisfaction, the company delves deeper into every aspect of construction. Perhaps, it's the reason why amazing achievements come easy for the Company.



Israr Khan, Group CEO, BramhaCorp, said, "Boulevard Towers, the company's newest and most sought-after offering in Pune, has set new standards of excellence. We thank the designing and execution team for their effort in creating this masterpiece project. The Collection at Kalyani Nagar is another marquee project. We are confident that the two residential projects to be launched in the prime locations at New Kalyani Nagar and Pune Camp will attract desired eyeballs and response."

As the Company grows with a young and dynamic management team at its forefront, it envisions becoming a global real estate player offering excellence, transparency, and innovation to its customers. Today, the vision and dynamism of the promoters have seen the group feature in the list of top 15 real estate developers in India ranked by CRISIL.

Naren Mansharamani, Head - Resale and Rental vertical, made a corporate presentation BramhaCorp: In a league of its own on this occasion.



The commemorative event was hosted by ace compere Angela Rebello and included stand-up performance by Jayvijay Sachan (runner-up of India's Laughter Champion 2022) and a scintillating performance by Aastha Gill at the event.

40 Years Celebration at Boulevard Towers by BramhaCorp

