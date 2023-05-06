Brand Empower to host 2023 Global Excellence Awards & National Quality Awards in Mumbai

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI/SRV): The much-awaited Global Excellence Awards 2023 & National Quality Awards 2023 - India's 2 most prestigious corporate award events, are all set to take place on the 7th of May 2023 at Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai. The GEA 2023 award event will be graced by the presence of the very popular Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene as the chief guest & the NQA 2023 award event will witness Sonali Bendre as chief guest & TV Actor and Reality Show host Mr Rithvik Dhanjani as the host of both the ceremoneis.

Global Excellence Awards 2023

The Global Excellence Awards, now in its 4th edition, was first held in 2018 in New Delhi by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, a Delhi-based media, research, and branding company. The awards were conceptualized to honor the actors, artists, entrepreneurs, companies, organizations, and individuals from art, entertainment, media, manufacturing, and services sectors, who have displayed exceptional creativity, innovation, and quality in their work.

The chief guest for this year's event, Madhuri Dixit Nene, is a renowned Bollywood actress, who has won several awards for her outstanding performances in Indian cinema including Padma Shri - the fourth-highest civilian award by the Government of India. She is known for her grace, talent, dance and dedication to her craft, and is a source of inspiration to millions of people across the world.

National Quality Awards 2023

Brand Empower is pleased to announce the National Quality Awards 2023, an event that aims to recognise and honour companies, organisations, artists, and professionals for their exceptional quality and leadership. The event will be graced by the presence of the popular Bollywood celebrity, Sonali Bendre, as the chief guest.

The National Quality Awards 2023 is set to witness some of the finest artists from TV, OTT & Bollywood, entrepreneurs, companies & organisations from all over India and overseas, making it a grand celebration of excellence. This event will acknowledge the outstanding achievements and contributions made by the winners in their respective fields, and serve as a platform to inspire others to strive for excellence.

Achievements of Rahul Ranjan Singh, Founder & CEO (Brand Empower)

Founder and CEO of Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, Rahul Ranjan Singh, expressed his pride and privilege in providing a platform for national and international businessmen to recognize their hard work. The winners were chosen from thousands of nominations from all over the world, after being judged by the jury and team based on their online presence, customer ratings, reviews, feedback, professional experiences, infrastructure and facilities, quality & innovation in their field, use of technology, and previous awards and achievements.



Two biggest corporate award ceremonies of India - The Global Excellence Awards 2023 & National Quality Awards 2023 promise to be a spectacular event, with the creme de la creme of the corporate world coming together to celebrate excellence and innovation. Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd is the associate partner as well as the Digital Marketing Partner of these two grand corporate award ceremonies. This year's event will be held in Mumbai, one of the most vibrant and dynamic cities in India, known for its rich cultural heritage, diverse population, strong entrepreneurial spirit and bollywood.

The event will feature gala lunch followed by NQA 2023 awards and gala dinner followed by GEA 2023, and various other exciting activities, including entertainment shows, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities. The awards ceremony will recognize the outstanding achievements of individuals and organizations in various categories such as Best CEO, Best Start-up, Best Innovation, Best CSR, Best Manufacturing Company, Best Service Provider, Best Media & Entertainment, and many more.



Speaking about the event, Nene expressed her excitement and said, "I am delighted to be a part of the Global Excellence Awards again, which celebrates excellence and innovation in various fields. In 2019, I was invited as Chief Guest at Global Excellence Awards and I was thrilled to witness so many outstanding entrepreneurs and professionals from all over India and World. Even so, learning about their struggles and how they built their company from scratch to its pinnacle with tenacity and passion inspired me a lot."

Video Byte by Madhuri Dixit Nene for GEA2023:

Chief Guest of National Quality Awards Bendre said, "Brand Empower is doing phenomenal job by creating such platform. I feel privileged to come to NQA2023 and honour the entrepreneurs, professionals and artists. They are the genuine heroes because they aid the Indian economy and create jobs for the citizens of India. It was brilliantly done by Brand Empower to develop such a platform. I believe that these awards are an excellent platform to recognize and encourage individuals and organizations who are making a difference in their respective fields."

The Brand Empower Awards are expected to attract a diverse audience of corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, media professionals, and many other stakeholders from India and across the world. The event promises to be a unique and unforgettable experience, providing a platform for networking, learning, and celebration.

Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, the presenter of GEA, is known for its commitment to promoting excellence, innovation, and quality in various fields. The company has organized several successful events in the past, and the Global Excellence Awards is one of its flagship events.

With awards Brand Empower Pvt Ltd aims to create a lasting impact on the corporate world, by recognizing and celebrating the achievements of individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to their respective fields.

