Brand Opus India Announces the Winners of Design Icon Awards - 2020

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): The first-of-its-kind, Design Icon Awards - 2020 was organised by Brand Opus India to encourage & empower the go-getter attitude & courage shown by the Architects & Interior Designers during pandemic to consistently outperform under stress and set an example for the nation. The awards are an ode to the indomitable spirit of the winners, conceived and initiated by Brand Opus India - Best Brand Management Company In India

The initiative was well supported by Success Magazine India - Magazine Partner, Untold Success Stories - Associate Partner.

Associate Jury: Architect Prem Nath (CEO, Prem Nath & Associates).

The list of the awardees are: Winners of Design Icon Awards - 2020

Most Innovative Interior Designers in Pune - Masudev Borade & Shital Borade, Most Creative Architect and Interior Designers In Chandigarh and Punjab - Ar. Umesh Sharma (The Design Studio), Best Residential and hospitality Architects & Designers In Jaipur - The Acme Architects (Ar. Manish Kumawat), Best Bespoke Residential Architects & Designers In Srinagar - Ar. Ishrat Nowshehri, Best Commercial Architect and Interior Designers In Delhi - ELEVEN DESIGN STUDIO, Best Sustainable Home Interior Designing In Telangana - STUDIO INSCAPE, Best Contemporary Interior Designers In Delhi - Ashish Chowdhary (Design Director) - Beyond S.P.A.C.E., Best Residential Developers & Designers In Hoshiarpur - GRD Construction (CEO ER. Bikram Singh), Best Contemporary Residential Designers In Kolhapur - Abhay Pise & Associates.



Most Preferred Residential & Commercial Architects In Ahmedabad - Manikesh Choudhary, Director/Principal Designer (Bhaavya Interiors LLP), Most Innovative Architect & Interior Designers In Bengaluru - Mr. Yuvaraj Ballapuram, Managing Director (Yukta Me), Best Young Creative Interior Designers In Mumbai - Shaikh Consultants - Shaikh Mohammed Rafi (Co-Founder), Best Lifestyle Residential Project in Gujarat - Parth Ganatra & Associates - Parth Ganatra, Ranjit Sojitra & Rutu Panchal (Co-founders), Most Promising Residential Interiors In Mumbai - Pranali Interiors - Mrs. Priyanka & Mr. Shriram Berde (Founder & Owners), Best Architect & Interior Designers in Meerut - Sambhav Architects And Planner - Ar. Aditya Singhal (Head Architect), Best Budget Residential Interiors And Architecture In Maharashtra - Ar. Shruti Deshpande & Associates - Ar. Shruti Deshpande (Principal Architect & Owner).

Most Promising Young Architect 2020 - Chennai - Ar. Aquin Noel - Principal Architect, Aquin Noel Design Commune, Best Bespoke Interior In Delhi - Saachi Rana Design Studio - Saachi Marwah Rana (Founder & Head Designer), Best Emerging Interior Designing Firm In Delhi NCR - Kalatmak Space Interior Design LLP - Neelanjali Chauhan, Founder & Principal Interior Designer, Most Creative Interior Designer In Ahmedabad - Nidhi Shah - Principal Interior Designer & Founder, DeTales - Design Stories, Best Retail Interiors In Delhi - Purple Dreams - Deepa Devarajan (Director), Most Promising Interior Designers In Gurgaon - The Burrow Interior, Best Creative Interior Designers In Golaghat - Mr. Hassan Farhaz, Best Creative Interior Designers In Pune - Kunal Kulkarni & Meenakshi Dravid (AADI Design), Leading Residential Interior Designers In Bengaluru - Crest Architects, Most Promising Residential Interior Designers In Mumbai - Rajesh Lakhani & Sakshi Lakhani (S R Design Studio), Most Promising Architects In Mumbai - Shefali Javeri (Shefali Javeri & Associates), Best Commercial Interior Designers in Showroom & Salon - Mr.Rahul Chordiya, Best Architecture & Design Firm in North Maharashtra - Mr. Hitesh Parakh, Best Resin Artist In India - Ms. Preeti Anand, Best Retail Designer in Nashik - I.D. Deepali Patil.

Brand Opus India has been established with a vision to empower the emerging startups, entrepreneurs and growing businesses to evolve as a well-known brand.

Website: www.brandopusindia.com.

