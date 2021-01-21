Brand Opus India announces the winners of Global Icon Awards - 2021

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 21(ANI/NewsVoir): Global Icon Awards - 2021 has been organised by Brand Opus India to recognise the various organisations & companies, entrepreneurs & service providers for their outstanding performance and achievements in their respective fields.

These Awards are going to be a small token of appreciation for the individuals who are pushing the boundaries to make an Honorable future of this society. It will motivate other great minds to strive towards aphelion.

The awards are an ode to the indomitable spirit of the winners, conceived and initiated by Brand Opus India - Best Brand Management Company In India.

The initiative was well supported by Success Magazine India - Magazine Partner, Untold Success Stories - Associate Partner.

The list of the awardees are -

Winners Of Global Icon Awards- 2021

Best Quality Low Temperature Grinding Spices Brand - Aditya Food Product - Mr Naresh Parihar (MD), Best Power Source Battery Brand of the Year- KnightroneTechnology - Amit Nagar (CEO), Best Road Safety & Traffic Awareness NGO - Mishika Educational And Social Welfare Society, Most Coveted Singer, Composer & Lyricist in Maharashtra - Dr. Vaibhavkumar Bhagwanrao Shinde, Best Emerging Youth Guitarist & Composer in Eastern India - Mr Somak Sinha, Best Educationist & Career Counsellor in Kollam - Renju Joseph, Leading Turnkey Construction & Interior Design Consultants in Delhi - Mavi Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. - Harinder Jeet Singh Mavi (Director), Best Agriculture Infrastructure Consultant in South India - Shaaz Agriculture Solutions - A Syed Nadeem (Proprietor), Most Inspiring Woman Entrepreneur Providing Medical Facilities & Promoting Women Employment Through Social Service - Riddhi Jain (Co-founder) - Madad Foundation, Most Promising Dermatologist in Wardha - Dr Rini Thukral, Youth Woman Icon in Fashion & Modelling - Sridevi Makka, Most Promising Interior Designers in New Delhi - Ritzy Route Pvt Ltd.



Best Ophthalmologist in Andhra Pradesh - Professor Dr M Ramesh Chandra, India's Youngest Icon in Space Architecture - Aastha Kacha (Architectural Developer) - Mars Society of Canada, India's Young Innovative Researcher - Dr Vikas Sharma, Best Child Welfare NGO in India Maurya Foundation - Vishal Maurya (Founder), Best Innovative Pedagogy Preschool in Uttar Pradesh - The Crayons School - Mousumi Sinha (Co-founder & Managing Director), Outstanding Contribution in Providing Quality Oral Health Care Services in Nagpur - Dr Harshika Gupta (CEO & Practising Dentist) - Dr Gupta's Denticare, India's Best Carbon Cleaning Machine Manufacturers - Hydro Tech Clean Energy Co. - Shubham Sharma (Founder), Most Innovative Coconut Beverages And Coconut Food Products Brand - COCOFIT - Sasi Kanth, Pavan Kumar & Suneel Kumar (Co-founders), Best Internet Service Provider in Madurai - MRKR Communications Private Limited - Shanmuga Priyan R.(Director), Most Promising Residential Interior Designer and Turnkey Executors in Bhopal - Kirti Shrivastava, Space Art.

Most Innovative Design & Exclusive Craftsmanship Diamond Jewellery Brand - DAMAK, Leading in Construction & Interior Designing services in North India - Anshuman Tripathy, Most Innovative Learning CBSE English Medium School in Pune - Gayatri School And Jr College, Pune - Kavita Bhongale Kadu Patil, Best One-Stop Pet Care Shop in Kerala - Spa My Pet - Satheesh CP, Best Emerging Online Education Platform - EduPax- by Brain Guru Education - Vinod Sonawane, Outstanding Educationist & Environmentalist in Rajasthan - Satya Prakash Mehra, Best International Accredited Vocational Training Institute For Aviation, Hospitality And Travel Industry - Global Multi Solutions - M Sharathi Kumaar (Founder), Most Trusted Social Service & Donation Platform Online - Rohit N Shetty, Best Emerging Talent in Modeling & Fashion Industry in Maharashtra - Hrishikesh Wadekar.

Most Promising Interior Designer in Guwahati - Nancy Jain, Youngest Woman Entrepreneur in Pre-Engineered Building Solutions in India. - Shruti Gat, Best Adventure Resort in Gujarat - Camp Dilly - Anuj Patel, Best Institute of Share Market for Trading & Investing Education - Pravin Mahadev Dhuri, Innovative Young Entrepreneur in Cyber Security - Avesh Pathan, India's Best Music Academy Authorised By Rockschool London (RSL) in Assam - Mihir Phukan's Cantabile Music Academy, Best Investment Bank and digital technology - SHDNL BANKASI LTD - Swapnil Thakare, Most Talented Dance & Fitness Enthusiast & Entrepreneur - Kajal Sharma - Kimaya Dance and Fitness Academy, Young Educationist Of the Year - Dr Rajeev Kumar, Best Startup Hand Holding Aggregator in Bangalore - Zeqon Consulting & Business Processors Pvt Ltd - Mukesh Kumar Jha, Most Promising Vedic Yoga & Spiritual Healer - Vedic Yoga & Spiritual Healer - Swami Amit Dev, Best Holistic Education Senior Secondary School in UP - Dayawati Modi Academy, Most Inspiring Principal in K12 Education - Dr Ritu Dewan, Most Promising Young Entrepreneur & Social Worker in Mumbai - Chinu R Kwatra, Most Promising Young Entrepreneur in Fashion Industry - Subrata Saha (Founder, Talenticaa).

Most Inspiring Woman Entrepreneur & Yoga Therapist Promoting Woman Health & Fitness - Dr Kajal Parag Patani, Youngest Global Icon & Chefpreneur For Diabetes Friendly Food Startup in India - Harsh Kedia (A diabetic chef), Best Homeopathic Physician For Excellence in Treating Chronic & Lifestyle Disorders in Delhi/NCR - Dr Manpreet Kukreja - Homoeopathic & Lifestyle Clinic, Greater Noida, Experiential & Teaching Excellence in Hotel & Catering Management - H M Moyeenudin - Vels Institute of Science Technology and Advanced Studies (Pallavaram Chennai), Best staffing & HR solutions & Services in Salem and Erode - Mr K. Karthick - Partner, Amuthan Agencies Manpower Service, Outstanding Woman Edupreneur for Quality School Education in Maharashtra - Rasika Panicker - Director, Rosary High School, Badlapur, Best Workplace Transformation Suite - NexAEI, Most Innovative Educationist For Exemplary Virtual Schooling - Harshita Saxena - Centre Owner/Manager/Principal, Little Orchids International Pre School, Best Educationist & Principal in School Education in Gurugram - Guneet Ohri - Principal, Suncity School - 37D, Distinguished Director Providing Quality PU Education in Bangalore - Dr Prashanth Srinivasa Murthy, Excellence in HR Management & Building Positive Employee Relations in Corporate Sector - Sarika Ck, Most Progressive Supplier Of High Quality Poultry Products in North india - Naval Garg, Best Onestop Handcrafted Fashion & Lifestyle Products Online - Kalaashcharya (Anusha Jagannath)

Brand Opus India is Best Brand Management Company in India. Brand Opus India has been established with a vision to empower the emerging startups, entrepreneurs and growing businesses to evolve as a well-known brand.

Website: www.brandopusindia.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

