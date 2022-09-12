Brandix Apparel India Units gather for 'It's My Day Celebrations 2022'

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Brandix Apparel Units 1, 2 and 3 located within the Brandix India Apparel City gathered for 'It's My Day Celebrations 2022'. The annual event brings together the Brandix India family as they bond with each other and reinforce the Brandix values of an inspired workplace.

'It's My Day Celebrations' is a much looked forward to annual event that provides an opportunity for associates of Brandix to interact with each other and is also a cultural platform to showcase their varied talents in singing, dancing and more.

This year's event entailed many vibrant festivities with thousands of associates coming together to partake in fun-filled activities. The associates participated enthusiastically and showcased their talents ranging from captivating dance and singing performances, entertaining skits, and fashion show, all which received with much enthusiasm from the audience.

As part of the celebrations, recognitions and awards were presented to the best performers in different categories. The event ended with associates having a renewed sense of camaraderie and looking forward to more such events.



Brandix India Apparel City (BIAC) located in Visakhapatnam is a preferred destination for apparel and textile manufacturing industries. The 1000-acre apparel park located within the SEZ (Special Economic Zone) is a self-sustaining ecosystem and vertically integrated model bringing together world-class apparel supply chain partners to collaborate and co-create Inspired Solutions for renowned global brands. BIAC employs 22,000 people and is one of the largest women employing units in the apparel industry, with 80 per cent of its workforce being women. The company's commitment towards high-quality control for leading global apparel brands has further positioned BIAC as a valuable exporter for India.

For more information on Brandix India Apparel City, please visit www.brandixapparelcity.com

Brandix India Apparel City is part of Brandix Apparel Limited (BAL). Brandix is a leader in Sri Lanka's apparel industry with a purpose to deliver Inspired Solutions through Inspired People, for over 50 years. On a journey to be the most sustainable apparel manufacturer in the region, Brandix strives to inspire real change across every point of its operations and all its stakeholders.

To learn more about Brandix, please visit www.brandix.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

