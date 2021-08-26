Brands impact organized India's Best Doctors and Right Choice Awards 2021

New Delhi, (Delhi) [India], August 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Brands Impact, one of the leading events and branding companies in India organized National Service Excellence Awards 2021 by the name of Education Excellence Awards, Right Choice Awards, and India's Best Doctors Awards.

Through these awards, Brands Impact celebrated the achievements and accomplishments of Indian educationists, Doctors, service providers, and product manufacturers. The awards were a celebration of innovation, achievement, and entrepreneurial spirit. The ceremony was graced by the presence of Mandira Bedi as the chief guest. The ceremony's core purpose was to celebrate the extraordinary journeys of individuals and companies that are embarking on a glorious path to success with their remarkable achievements.

While Brands Impact Education Excellence Award is an earnest effort to highlight the contributions of schools, colleges & educational & Individuals towards strengthening the nation's literacy infrastructure, 'India's Best Doctors Awards' aim at bringing together the who's who of the Medical Industry in one place for networking and to discuss issues related to the Healthcare Infrastructure of our nation. The third segment namely 'Right Choice Awards' acknowledges success, recognizes contributions, appreciates efforts and celebrates the growth of the contributors who majorly contribute to the economic development of the nation.

Talking of the Awards, Amol Monga, Founder said, "It's about 18 months and many rounds of postponement that we are finally able to hold the event today. As a socially responsible organisation, we have taken all precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all the participants. I would like to congratulate all the winners and hope they continue to prosper and make our nation proud."

Among the awardees were several renowned organization like Toshi Automation Solutions, Smartroof, Happy Hospital, Satyarth Hospital & Cancer Centre, Aqua Kids International School and School of Allied Health Sciences, Vinayaka Mission Research Foundation.



The Tigress Resort & Spa by Surendra Dhabai was awarded Best Luxury Wildlife Resort in Rajasthan. The premium resort is a magnificent luxury in the lap of a wildlife sanctuary and is located adjacent to the Ranthambore National Park. Dhabhai's second venture, Urban Living Food Products that offers a wide range of beverages including packaged drinking water, flavoured water, club soda, carbonated soft drinks, and juices also got awarded as the "Best Startup of the Year". Aiming at providing pure and quality products. The company further plans to introduce a variety of snacks and spices followed by a complete range of processed food products.

On the occasion, Sabarna Roy, a renowned author also talked about his recently launched book - Fractured Mosiac in the presence of Mandira Bedi and other eminent personalities. The book is yet another kaleidoscope from his arsenal that will take the readers to a mesmerizing whirlpool. Most of the works published in this book have been earlier published in reputed media houses as musings of an author; in this book, they have been brought together for the benefit of all the readers. After the smashing hit of his earlier six masterpieces since 2010, he has been constantly writing in the format of a journal to imitate how the mind works in real life.

Gracing the ceremony and talking at the event, Mandira further adds, "It is huge honor to be a part of such an august gathering and I would like to thank Brands Impact for giving me this opportunity. The awardees present here are the true celebrities, the Stars, the Icons. And I'm glad to have this chance to be here today and share these special moments with you all! Your contributions to the society have made a huge difference and I hope that all of you will acquire even greater success in future."

The award ceremony witnessed participation from a lot of individuals and companies across the country.

