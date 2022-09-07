Brandveda triumphs with more than 50,000 success stories

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI/SRV): Brandveda, established in 2013 and one of the leading digital marketing institutes in India, has successfully trained and developed over 50,000 students, professionals and entrepreneurs to become industry leaders through seminars, corporate and educational workshops, free-of-cost workshops, online webinars and free courses. The institute has also collaborated with leading universities and colleges to conduct seminars and workshops as part of its mission to touch the lives of another 50,000 students in the coming years as part of its ongoing mission.

Saurabh Pandey, Founder and Head Trainer at Brandveda, said, "Through Brandveda, we always wanted to bring about a revolution and I am glad to announce that we are on the correct path to achieve the goal. With 50,000 students trained so far, I am extremely proud of the team at Brandveda and their continuous commitment to bettering individuals on a daily basis."



Saurabh Pandey has amassed over 15 years of experience in the field of digital marketing and in 2014, embarked on the mission to revolutionise the education sector with his brainchild Brandveda. He firmly believes in the power of digital marketing to change people's lives and further aspires to see his trainees grow multifold in their careers. In the coming years, Brandveda is striving to train a further 5,00,000 students and in turn, contribute to making the mission of Digital India successful. The Gujarat-based institute has amassed tremendous reviews on Google and has cemented itself as one of the most-sought after digital marketing hubs in the state.

Brandveda is always on the lookout for achieving the unthinkable and is continually aiming to rack up milestones. Furthermore, the Institute offers complete end-to-end assistance in 100% job placement and has helped more than 10,000 enrollees in securing their futures by delivering training and workshops in leading education institutes and corporates across India. In addition to the placement assistance, students of Brandveda's reputed courses have gone on to start their own entrepreneurial ventures; and many business owners have also witnessed great ROIs by optimising their processes owing to the learnings received from Brandveda.





Currently, the courses offered by Brandveda cover a wide variety of domains and cover topics such as - Digital Marketing and Data Analytics Specialist; SEO; Social Media Marketing; Facebook Marketing; Google Ads; Google Analytics; Instagram Marketing; LinkedIn Marketing; and Twitter Marketing. Additionally, the Institute also offers customised digital marketing programs for various departments including sales, marketing, advertising, HR, senior management and existing digital marketing teams.

All the course content available at Brandveda has been designed by Saurabh Pandey keeping in mind the industry requirements. Strategic in nature and devised for the practical world, the intensive modules provide students with the opportunity to test their skills on real-world projects. In line with the vision to impart experiential learning, the course content carefully amalgamates the importance of theoretical knowledge with the need for practical concepts and case studies.

Further to the academic and corporate training provided by Brandveda, the leading institute also works towards the betterment of society through its initiative - Ek Udaan. The philanthropic project is aimed at individuals willing to start their careers and Brandveda provides the candidates with the necessary learning resources for free.

Over the years, Brandveda has become the doorway to better careers and better business systems. Ultimately, the institute believes in its mission to increase the efficiency of the country and help develop the economy.

