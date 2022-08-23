Brevistay shares robust expansion plans to strengthen its presence in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI/SRV): Leading hospitality startup Brevistay has raised INR 3 crore in seed funding by IAN lead investors Uday Chatterjee, Hari Balasubramanian, and Sri Prakash. With a vision to prioritize consumer needs and cater to the existing demands, Brevistay introduced the concept of hourly hotels in 2016. The recently received investment will enable the company to expand its horizons further and strengthen its operations in metro cities like Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Bangalore Chennai and Hyderabad along with Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities like Kochi, Bhubaneswar, Varanasi, Allahabad, Agra, Nagpur, Vijaywada, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, and Bhopal.

Since its inception in 2016, Brevistay has created a benchmark in the Indian tourism sector by introducing the unique concept of micro-stay hotel bookings. In the last 6 years, Brevistay has established a strong presence across 70 cities in India with over 3000 partnered hotels. By tapping into a new customer segment, Brevistay is also helping the hotels to improve their profits by 150 per cent and make it a win-win proposition for both travellers and hotels.

Sharing his thoughts on the company's robust expansion plans, Prateek Singh, Co-founder, and CEO, of Brevistay said, "Microstay is the new revolution in the Indian hospitality industry, and is all set to gain more momentum over time. Despite of a temporary dent during the pandemic, we have over 8 lakhs app downloads with 1.5x growth in FY 2020-21 and 2.5x growth in FY 2021-22. We are optimistic that with this investment, we can expand the concept to a larger target audience in more cities to create a convenient and beneficial ecosystem for customers and the hotels."

Prateek Singh further added, "Brevistay's concept of micro stay in India, is a cost-effective way of adding comfort to users and curbing the issue of overpaying for short stays. We provide an unconventional service to our users that has led to a positive change in the travel segment and opened newer avenues. Brevistay aims to solve customers' most common problem of overpaying for short stays at hotels. The check-in issue at odd times also gets resolved as the hotels registered on the platform can be booked for three hours and paid accordingly, which makes Brevistay cost-effective as well as convenient. Additionally, while onboarding hotels, the Brevistay team conducts a rigorous quality and safety check."





Currently, the company stands strong with 55 employees and looks forward to an employee strength of more than 100 by end of 2022. The company envisions to become a category leader in the hourly booking segment by offering a couple friendly ambiance, affordability for young customers, flexible check-in and check-out timings along with a pay later facility.

Brevistay is the fastest-growing hourly hotel brand in India. Starting off with just five cities, Brevistay has grown by leaps and bounds to be presently operating with over 10,000+ rooms in India.

To know more, visit: https://www.brevistay.com/

