BridgeLabz raises undisclosed amount from Yunus Social Business in its latest round of funding

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's largest IP-driven incubation lab, BridgeLabz, has raised funding of an undisclosed amount from Yunus Social Business The investment's success is attributed to the social impact of BridgeLabz in grooming and providing engineers with tech-related jobs.

BridgeLabz plans to utilize the investment to further its social impact by reaching out, grooming, and unlocking global tech opportunities for numerous tier-2 and tier-3 engineers. It will also focus on expanding brand awareness and live experiential learning through the BridgeLabz Fellowship program, wherein it guarantees jobs with the best tech companies for developmental roles.

Speaking on the same, Narayan Mahadevan, Founder, BridgeLabz, said, "It is always a delight when the investors, the organizational outlook, and all relevant philosophies are perfectly in line! We are now excited to have YSB on board as our investor. It's a great validation of our journey and endeavours to be Socially Impactful by equipping engineers with the right skills and the related jobs simultaneously. Through our unique approach, we envision creating a million jobs over the next 5 years. Bridgelabz's association with YSB, along with our existing stakeholders, will be pivotal in the same."



Tech employability is a global concern. With over two million tech jobs being added each year, the industry falls short of skilled candidates to fill such positions. BridgeLabz's goal is to help engineering candidates gain the required skills to secure jobs in the best technology companies across the globe.

Suresh Krishna, MD and CEO, Yunus Social Business Fund Bengaluru, said, "BridgeLabz' business model and 1:1 mentoring solution addresses the gap that exists between the stages of graduation to productive employment of engineers. Its vision to solve the unemployment challenge, especially among young engineer graduates from tier 2 and tier 3 cities, resonates with YSB's core philosophy. Given the extensive experience of the Bridgelabz promoters, their senior management in the IT space, proven business acumen, and 100 per cent placement ratio, we trust that the company is well on its way to being a key game-changer within the industry."

