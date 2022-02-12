Brightest entrepreneurs of 2021 bestowed by Economic Times's Prestigious Business Awards: Mr. Mahesh Jogani, CMD, Jogani Reinforcement amongst winners

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI/Target Media): Mahesh Jogani, Founder, chairman of Jogani Reinforcement, was a proud recipient of the annual Economic Times and Times Group's 'Leaders of Change' award. The award was presented to Jogani in recognition for his 'Outstanding Contribution in the field of Construction And Concrete Fibers.' The celebrity-packed felicitation ceremony was held on December 16, 2021, at Courtyard By Marriot, Mumbai.

The Economic Times Awards held the 'Leaders of Change' awards ceremony to recognize and honour the best leaders and effective organisations who have achieved the brightest for entrepreneurial and business success. The awards mainly focused on those winners who made a positive impact on society and the planet with their new products, policies and reform achievements.

ET Awards are considered a benchmark for distinction in India Inc. All the winners are leaders par excellence and have demonstrated their calibre to successfully face a variety of business conditions, external challenges and market conditions especially during the economic effects of lockdowns.

Each year, an eminent jury from government, business, and policymakers choose the winners.

Mahesh Jogani was honoured in a scintillating ceremony in the presence of top personalities from different industries including Archana Khosla Burman from Vertices Partners, Dr Minnie Bodhanwala - Wadia Hospitals, Kabir Bedi- Film Personality, Ajay Bakshi - Metamorphosis Unlimited, Jyoti Das - JYO Shop, Dr Geeta Lathkar - MGM's College of Engineering & Technology, and Suchita Oswal Jain - Vice Chairman, Vardhman Textiles Ltd, etc.



Mahesh Jogani, the CMD, Jogani Reinforcement Pvt Ltd, on receiving the honor, thanked the eminent jury for the same. As a leader, he shared this success with his devoted team who have worked hard to make his dream come true. According to him, "At Jogani Reinforcement, we aim to eliminate the common infrastructural problems- reducing cracks- any concrete structure faces, using these innovative micro synthetic fibres-Polyfiber 3S. Our reinforcement products, like engineering fibers, poly fiber 3s, polypropylene, micro synthetic monofilaments are proven solutions for reducing cracks in Infrastructure and construction industries, reducing maintenance cost, and life cycle cost of construction projects. Overall, these reinforcement products increase durability and sustainability of the projects."

This recognition has further strengthened the core vision of the Jogani Group in driving the Make in India mission, all through its success in India and aboard. The credit of revolutionizing the construction and infrastructure industry using innovative Reinforcement products (such as Jogani's New Generation Concrete and Construction Fibers), totally goes to its R&D team.

The ISO9001 certified company, with ISO 14001 certification, has patented its 3S New Generation Concrete and Construction poly fibres and other engineering products. Its 3S poly fibre has received certifications and acknowledgements from various institutions. The product has been already used for controlling cracks, by most top-level construction companies worldwide like Ultra tech RMC, ACC, HIL, IJM etc.

Jogani Reinforcement always believes in its vision statement -To create innovative products at economical price using advanced technology and entrepreneurial spirit. Further with Mahesh Kumar as the leader, the organization attempts to make an impact that matters and is committed to discharge responsible business practices, serving in the public interest and working to create an improved, more workable world for people, clients and the society. www.joganireinforcement.com

