Bring home prosperity: Invest during Muhurat Trading with Angel One's ShagunKe Shares

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Celebrating the spirit of Diwali, Angel One (formerly known as Angel Broking Limited) has returned with its 'Shagun Ke Shares' campaign.

This year, the Fintech company is encouraging people to adopt Muhurat Trading as a Diwali ritual and begin their journey of smart investments with Angel One.

As part of the campaign, Angel One has released a digital film showcasing a young man investing during the Muhurat Hour on Diwali and asking people to make smart investments with Angel One for quick account opening, zero brokerage and smart recommendations. The company has also, tied up with influencers from different genres and leveraging ICC Men's T20 World Cup tournament to initiate the conversation around finance. Chief Growth Officer at Angel One Ltd, Prabhakar Tiwari also discusses Muhurat Trading in a video message on his social media.



It is believed that trading during the 'muhurat' or auspicious hour brings prosperity and financial growth for the stakeholders. On Diwali, 24th October 2022, investors and traders can buy shares as a shagun between 6:15-7:15 pm. The top Diwali picks for this year include Federal Bank, Sona BLW, HCL Technologies, Stove Kraft and Shobha, among others.

Talking about launching the ShagunKe Shares campaign, Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer at Angel One Ltd, said, "For a long time, Muhurat Trading has been followed by just investors and traders. With an increasing population participating in the stock market, Muhurat Trading can be a good start for more people to hop on the bandwagon and turn it into like all other Diwali rituals. It is what we are trying to do with our ShagunKe Share campaign this year. The investment during the auspicious occasion is considered a sign of good fortune."

Narayan Gangadhar, Chief Executive Officer at Angel One Ltd, said, "India is a land of unique traditions. Even in the stock market, we have a tradition that is unique to us - Muhurat Trading. Muhurat hour marks the beginning of the financial year, and our state-of-the-art smart solutions can enable people to begin their investment journey on this auspicious occasion. We look forward to more people adopting to invest during the Muhurat Trading hour this year."

Angel One recently launched its Super App, based on the five key pillars - (S.T.A.R.S) - Simplicity, Transparency, Availability, Reliability, and Swiftness, offers a secure, effortless and personalised investment experience. The app is currently available to all users on web and iOS versions.

