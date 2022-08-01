Bring out the healthiest you with Puneet Kaur Chhabra's debut book 'Tum To Tone', launched globally by Beeja House

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI/ATK): A goal without a plan is just a wish! Women Health Transformation Coach, Puneet Kaur Chhabra, has now granted your wish in her debut book 'Tum To Tone', launched globally by India's one & only mentored publishing house.

'Tum to Tone' reveals the secrets of that toned body you always wanted. The author, Puneet Kaur Chhabra, has shared the blueprint for getting fit while restoring gut health with better metabolism and hormonal health.

As you read the book, you will gradually discover why 'Lose Your Weight' is a bad piece of advice. It helps you become a healthier and fitter version of yourself while moving past any of your stuck points and achieving sustainable solutions. Surprisingly, you can eat all you love!

In the same spirit, she has reached out to all in a heartfelt message on the Dedication Page inside the Book itself, that reads:

"To all the women who tussle with weight and health.

To all who want things to work for them naturally.

To all teenage girls who want to blossom into beautiful women inside-out.



To every lady who wishes to age gracefully and seek persistent wellness.

To every guy who wants to tone himself, be healthy and understand 'that important' woman in his life better."

The author, Puneet Kaur Chhabra is the founder of Strong Healthy Women - an online diet, nutrition consultancy, and health coaching platform. 'Be Healthiest You' is the notion behind her brand 'Strong Healthy Women'. She has worked with clients from all walks of life and of all ages. With her right guidance, 15,000women across the globe in more than half a decade have regained health while toning their physique and balancing hormones at the same time. Her customised health and lifestyle plans help you to achieve your goals in a sustainable manner. She has inevitably dwindled the knowledge gap between what people think 'eating healthy' is and what it actually is!

Geetika Saigal, Founder & CEO of Beeja House (https://beejahouse.com/) says, "Puneet Kaur Chhabra's 'Tum To Tone', is every woman's answer to better health, and a fit toned body. Read it, implement it and upgrade to a new healthy life. I most certainly will!"

The book is also filled with real-life incidents and anecdotes of the author's life which furthermore validate her thoughts and work. These stories are pretty relatable and provide you with an insight into things that might otherwise be overlooked in the narrative. The book 'Tum to Tone' can be called a fitness Bible for all who choose a healthy life for themselves. And the best part that the book preaches is that you can eat all you love!

