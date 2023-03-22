Bringing India's finest tea, spices, and foods to your doorstep: Gardens of India's ecommerce launch

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI/NewsReach): Gardens of India, a homegrown brand for tea, spices, and foods, is excited to announce the official launch of its ecommerce website on March 22nd, 2023. The brand is committed to establishing a strong presence in both the domestic and global markets with its dedication to excellence, authenticity, and quality.

At Gardens of India, authenticity, purity, and flavour are at the core of every tea and spice blend. They are carefully sourced from the finest farms and estates in the country with a focus on ethical and sustainable practices. The brand aims to provide consumers with a taste of the rich and diverse flavours of India's gardens while supporting local communities and promoting sustainable agriculture.

"We are delighted to launch Gardens of India, a brand that embodies the essence of our country's natural beauty and cultural heritage. Our products are carefully curated to offer consumers the best of Indian flavours, from the iconic chai to the subtle spices used in our cuisine," said Jaivardhan Agarwal, CEO of Gardens of India.

"We believe that Gardens of India has the potential to become a global ambassador for Indian food and drink, and we look forward to sharing our passion with customers around the world. Our range of tea and spices is crafted to bring the best of India's gardens to global consumers, and we are confident that our products will be loved and enjoyed by all," added Agarwal.

The brand's new range of luxury cotton tea bags is designed to offer customers the ultimate tea experience. Made using the finest quality cotton, the bags allow the tea to steep and release its natural flavours and aromas.

"We understand the importance of convenience and quality when it comes to tea. Our luxury cotton tea bags are designed to provide customers with an effortless way to enjoy our range of teas, without compromising on the quality of the brew," said Agarwal.

Gardens of India is also launching its website, https://gardensofindia.in/, which will provide customers with a seamless shopping experience. The website will offer customers the opportunity to purchase the brand's products online, with fast and reliable shipping options available across the globe.

"We believe that our website will be a game-changer for Gardens of India. Our aim is to make it easy for customers around the world to access our products, and to showcase the beauty and diversity of India's gardens," said Agarwal.



Gardens of India has already established a reputation for excellence in the domestic market and is now looking to expand its reach globally. The brand's commitment to quality, authenticity, and sustainability has already set it apart from its competitors and positioned it as a leading player in the industry.

"We are excited to introduce Gardens of India to the global market and offer consumers a taste of India's rich culinary heritage. Our products are not just about taste but also about culture, tradition, and sustainability. We believe that this unique combination will set us apart and establish us as a leading brand in the global market," concluded Agarwal.

