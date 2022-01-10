British Actress Demi Mann to headline upcoming Bollywood thriller, Room

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI/ATK): Hollywood actress Demi Mann will be starring as the female lead alongside Parvin Dabbas in the upcoming thriller directed by Sikandar Sidhu.

Demi Mann, a British-Indian actress known for her roles in Skyfall (2012) and Frank and Ava (2018), has landed the lead role in the upcoming Bollywood and Hollywood film--Room. The story follows a banker who wakes up in a room to find that he has been kidnapped by a patriotic zealot wanting to bring back the money stolen by corrupt Indian politicians. In this thriller expected to release next year, Demi Mann will be joined by veteran Bollywood actor Parvin Dabbas.

The British Indian actress was born in Greenwich, London, to Indian-Punjabi parents. She fell in love with performance art at the age of five, and it only grew from there. After graduating from University of the Arts London, Demi perfected her craft at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts.

After giving solid theater performances and playing a leading role in a BBC commercial, Demi entered the world of mainstream movies in with the 23rd installment in the James Bond movie franchise, Skyfall. Since then, Demi has acted in various commercials, T.V. series, shorts, and films.

Her roles also include Frank & Ava--a movie that won several accolades at the 2017 Los Angeles Independent Film Festival Awards, the 2018 Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival, and the 2018 Mexico International Film Festival.

For Demi, Hollywood presented an opportunity to break the traditional cultural barriers, as most ethnic actors are relegated to specific roles. However, Demi's powerful performances allowed her to star in diverse roles across all formats. Her most recent project has her playing lead role of officer Helen Dorsey in Emergency: L.A. The series focuses on emergency service providers in Los Angeles and their daily struggles in helping the citizens around the city.

The film and T.V. actress also has a massive following on social media, with over 20,000 followers on Facebook and 166k followers on Instagram. Her subscribers are regularly greeted with her stunning bikini photoshoots and glamorous wardrobes that show her magnificent physique in all its scintillating glory. She is also active on Twitter and Facebook, where she posts mesmerizing videos and photos just for her fans.

Demi Mann has many credits to her name on IMDb; however, Room will be her first foray into the vibrant world of Bollywood. In addition to her captivating looks and acting prowess, her skills in several dance forms and her command of English, Hindi, and Punjabi make Demi a natural fit for any movie industry.

