British food chain Pret A Manger to open first India outlet in Mumbai tomorrow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): UK-based food and organic coffee chain Pret A Manger will on Friday launch its first shop in India in Maker Maxity, Mumbai. The firm last year announced its partnership with Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL).

It will be the first of many shops to open later this year. The inaugural Mumbai shop is a recreation of Pret's iconic London shops with a large dining space spread across 2,567 sq ft, a joint release by RBL and Pret A Manger said.

The release said fresh food and organic coffee lovers in Mumbai can drop by to dine-in with their family and friends or grab a quick takeaway.

"The new Pret shop will offer customers a wide range of delicious and freshly-made sandwiches, baguettes, salads, soups, as well as a variety of organic coffee, tea, shakes and smoothie options."

The release said popular options like the Pret Pickle and Posh Cheddar Granary Sandwich, Avocado and Toms- Stone Baked Baguette, Smoked Salmon Protein Box Salad and a selection of freshly baked goods constitute the food menu and "will bring to India Pret's classics without any additives to products".



"All freshly made food will be hand prepared in Pret's onsite kitchen daily and never held over to the next day," it said.



Darshan Mehta, Managing Director, Reliance Brands, said they are thrilled to be opening the first Pret A Manger shop in India.

"Freshness of ingredients, authenticity of recipes, and a curiosity in processes defines the new Indian consumer. Our partnership with Pret A Manger aims to tap into this curiosity with an offering that we can proudly say -- ensures traceability of coffee beans as much as a zero additive approach to food," Mehta said.

"With a commitment to provide fresh, clean and sustainable offerings, customers in India can now enjoy the same exceptional food that has made Pret A Manger a beloved and successful chain around the world," Mehta added.

Pano Christou, CEO, Pret A Manger, said they have been working closely with the RBL team to create an offer for Indian consumers that reflects the Pret brand, while also adapting to local preferences and food habits

"Coming to India has been a goal of ours for a long time, and the opening of our first shop in Mumbai is a landmark moment in our international expansion plans. We're confident that with the support of RBL, the Pret brand will be a hit with consumers in India, and a welcome addition to the country's growing food-to-go market," Christou said. (ANI)

