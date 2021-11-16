British Safety Council invites applications to prestigious International Safety Awards for 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): British Safety Council is inviting applications from Indian companies to their flagship International Safety Awards.

Now in its 64th year, the prestigious awards recognise organisations that have demonstrated commitment to occupational health, safety, and wellbeing, regardless of their size or the sector they operate within.

The International Safety Awards has been helping organisations to continually improve the health, safety, and wellbeing standards. The awards offer a global platform for recognising efforts in the areas of health, safety, and wellbeing. It helps organisations to motivate teams, prove success both within the organisation and to others in the industry, benchmark against global best practices on safety, win new clients, partners, and business opportunities, and showcase commitment to excellent health and safety standards.

Elaborating on the vision for the awards, Mike Robinson, CEO of the British Safety Council, said, "The vision of the British Safety Council is that no one should be injured or made ill through their work - anywhere in the world. Achieving this requires more than complying with legislation; it means people committed not only to health and safety but also more and more to workplace wellbeing and impelling others to follow suit. By celebrating the achievements of the winner of the 2022 International Safety Awards and over six decades of improving health and safety standards around the world, we encourage other organisations to adopt this approach and place employees' health, safety, and wellbeing at the core of their business."

Organisations can apply to all the award categories through a single application fee. The award categories include:

1. International Safety Award - Recognises commitment to exemplary health, safety, and wellbeing management where successful applicants will be awarded Distinction, Merit, or Pass grades based on their final score.

2. Automatic Entry Categories - Winners for these two awards will be selected from applications achieving distinction grades for the International Safety Award. The two awards comprise:

a. Sector Award - Recognising overall 'best in class' submissions to the International Safety Awards, by industry sector.

b. Best in Country Award - Recognising overall 'best in class' submissions to the International Safety Awards, by country. There must be over 10 applications for anyone country

3. Best in-company Award - This award is for organisations with 50 or more participating sites and recognises the site(s) with the most outstanding applications.

4. Chief Adjudicator's Award - The Chief Adjudicator's Award is awarded to the ISA application that achieves the highest score each year. This award does not require submission and the winner/s will receive a certificate of their achievement.



5. Free to Enter Awards - For 2022, there are a total of seven free-to-enter awards. These awards are open to all and particularly welcome applications from small businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

a. CEO Award - Rewarding leadership and strategic vision of CEOs who have made a vital contribution to the health and safety of their business and the wider society during 2021. This award recognises how an individual CEO takes an active role in aligning and championing their organisation's health, safety, and wellbeing interests with their internal and external stakeholders.

b. Health and Safety Wellbeing Ambassador of the Year Award - The Health, Safety and Wellbeing Ambassador of the Year Award recognises an employee who has played a significant role to ensure the health, safety, and wellbeing of colleagues and others. The nominee's primary role does not need to be health and safety.

c. The Team of the Year Award - recognises the outstanding achievements resulting in a significant improvement to health, safety, or wellbeing from a collaboration of stakeholders which may include members of the organisation, suppliers, subcontractors, and/or the wider community.

d. The James Tye Award - Recognition for an organisation or a team of individuals who have developed and run a campaign in 2021 that has made a significant impact on health, safety, or wellbeing in the workplace.

e. Wellbeing Initiative Award - This award powered by Being Well, Together, recognises and rewards those organisations that have demonstrated a proactive and effective approach to improving employee wellbeing.

f. Health and Safety Transformation Award - This category sponsored by Croner-i, is for organisations that have significantly changed or transformed any aspect of health, safety, or wellbeing to a significant extent using information. Applicants will be asked to describe the transformation, how it was planned, what information was used to help achieve the transformation, and what positive impact it has had on the organisation.

g. Seize the opportunity Award - This new award recognises organisations that have gone the extra mile to seize health, safety, or wellbeing opportunities resulting from a crisis. In being nominated for this award, the organisation is agreeing to their name and photograph being used by the British Safety Council in various media channels to recognise their achievement.

The previous year, 2021, saw 387 organisations win an International Safety Award. They spanned all sectors with significant representation from the construction, manufacturing, oil, gas, and mining, and power and utility sectors.

Winners were drawn from 37 countries worldwide. 85 organisations were awarded a Distinction, 155 organisations were awarded a Merit and 147 organisations achieved a Pass. Companies may purchase their applications to the Awards by going to the link below and following the instructions.

For more information on the International Safety Awards, one may call on 8587914964 or email marketing@britsafe.in.

