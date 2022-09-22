British Safety Council to organise workshop on Step Change in Safety Culture aimed at improving the safety culture in workplaces

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): British Safety Council, India, will host a workshop on its globally acclaimed program Step Change in Safety Culture, that aims at improving the safety culture in workplaces. The event will be held on 29th September, at Hotel Sofitel, Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai from 10 am to 4:30 pm. British Safety Council's senior experts will be sharing their experiences and providing a detailed view of the various stages of the safety culture change journey.

Speaking about the event, Hemant Sethi, Country Head, India, British Safety Council, said, "We are very excited to host this event as this will be our first in-person since the pandemic. We will be showcasing the latest advancements in our culture assessment and benchmarking program. We will also demonstrate how our clients have taken that insight, step-by-step, and paired it with powerful psychology and highly engaging communications to successfully deliver measurable culture change in their organisations, making their workplaces safer."

British Safety Council's Step Change in Safety Culture is an expert behavioural safety resource that develops bespoke programmes specifically designed to support Indian organisations seeking to develop, maintain and enhance a positive health and safety culture. The programs are designed to align with an organisation's business ethos and objectives and are proven to make workplaces safer and more productive.



British Safety Council has tailored its safety culture change programme to suit the needs of businesses in India. The programme takes into account the local cultural context and addresses unique challenges faced by businesses in the country. This event is likely to see participation from India's leading health and safety management experts who will have the opportunity to better understand British Safety Council's approach to supporting organisations in their endeavour for progressive safety culture change.

For information on Step Change in Safety Culture:

visit www.britsafe.in, or contact customer.service@britsafe.in.

Since its foundation in 1957, the British Safety Council has campaigned tirelessly to protect workers from accidents, hazards, and unsafe conditions, and played a decisive role in the process that has led to the adoption of landmark health and safety legislation in the UK. Its members in more than 60 countries are committed to protecting and improving the well-being of workers, believing that a healthy and safe work environment is also good for business.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

