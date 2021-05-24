Bruzah, a top Indian Hip Hop artist is making waves globally

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 24 (ANI/PNN): Hip Hop or the rap music genre has gained much popularity in India recently. Many new talented performers are making a mark in this genre by creating meaningful and catchy Hip Hop music. Bruhaz is a Mumbai-based young rapper and trap artist who gained fame for his prodigal expertise in music and is continuing to expand his musical career in the international landscape.

Currently, with the lockdown situation, he is stuck in Mumbai. Throughout his life, Bruhaz has never celebrated his birthday without his grandfather but this is the second consecutive year that he is away from his grandpa who's in Bangalore.

Speaking from his Bandra residence trap singer-songwriter and producer, Bruhaz says "Every year for my birthday on the 25th of May I used to fly down to Bengaluru to be with my grandpa who encouraged me a lot to pursue my piano classes as a child. I'm waiting for the lockdown and other restrictions to end so I can see him again. "



Bruhaz started playing the piano at the age of 9 and passed the Trinity College of Music - London exam at the young age of 12. He has even gone to LA to record songs and has successfully released his album on iTunes and Spotify with the songs 'In the Zone', 'Adderal', and 'Wann Smoke'.

With 115k followers on IG and his video "Fame's my enemy" released in 2018 garnering more than lakh views on youtube, Bruhaz is waiting to explore the trap scene in Bengaluru.

This young and talented artist also has two websites www.bruhaz.com and www.trapbasics.com, to promote trap music and inspire hip hop artists on the Indian platforms.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

