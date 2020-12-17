BTL EPC LTD and VST Tillers Tractor Ltd announce Strategic OEM Tie-up

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): BTL EPC LTD. (Shrachi) Kolkata, one of the foremost players in power tiller, weeder and allied industry to develop strong brand presence and market reach across the country has entered in to Strategic OEM Agreement with VST Tillers Tractors Limited, pioneers in manufacturing of power tillers, tractors, engines, transmission, power reaper and precision components over five decades and having manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Maluru and Mysuru and corporate office at Bangalore. Through this tie-up, they are looking forward to Rs. 100 crore power tiller market in the next three years.

As agreed upon in this tie-up, VST will be the OEM supplier for Shrachi's new range of Made-in-India power tillers, to be manufactured at their Malur plant near Bangalore. Shrachi Virat 13HP Power Tiller is the first product of this tie-up and it is all set to reach the market soon.

Ravi Todi, Director, BTL EPC LTD. on signing of the OEM Agreement said that it is indeed a great pleasure to see that VST and Shrachi have entered into a strategic tie-up where VST will be their OEM supplier of power tillers. VST & Shrachi will leverage their strengths for growth of the power tiller industry with superior quality power tillers, expansion into untapped markets and making deeper penetrations into the existing market. Thus, this tie-up will act as a catalyst that will go a long way in doubling farmer income and farm power availability in our country.



VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. CEO Antony Cherukara informed that VST has always strived to offer innovative products and solutions to small and marginal farmers. The small and marginal farmers face numerous challenges on funds availability, retail finance availability and awareness. This agreement between VST and BTL EPC LTD will help small and marginal farmers by offering innovative products and ensure availability across India. The products offered through this OEM agreement will help small & marginal famer to be Atmanirbhar Kisan supporting the Government of India initiative of Atmanirbhar Bharat!!

BTL EPC LTD.: BTL EPC LTD. (Shrachi) is a part of the Shrachi Group having diversified business in Engineering, Real Estate & Agricultural Machineries. For more than two decades Shrachi's agrimech vertical has been catering to the requirements of small and marginal farmers in India, thereby contributing towards increasing farm productivity and rapid mechanization in the agrarian sector by providing a wide range of crop-based agri-machinery solutions in the form of multi-functional power weeders, power tillers and power reapers. Presently the second-largest weeder company in India, it is present across the country through robust channel network making it a popular and trusted name with the farmers.

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd.: VST Tillers Tractors Ltd was established in the year 1967 by the VST Group of companies, a well-known century-old business house in South India. The founder of the group was Sri. V.S.Thiruvengadaswamy Mudaliar who started with humble beginnings under the VST & Sons banner in the year 1911. The company is now the largest manufacturer of Power Tillers in India with an installed capacity of 70,000 units per annum in two shifts.

