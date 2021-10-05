Bubble Tea pioneer MAD & CO honoured with 'Debutant Franchisor of the Year, 2021' Award

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 5 (ANI/PNN): MAD & CO, the brand credited with starting the Bubble Tea revolution in India, has been felicitated with the prestigious FRO Award as 'Debutant Franchisor of the Year' at the Franchise & Retail Awards 2021.

The award also recognises the brand's commitment to serving the first authentic Bubble Tea in India and its efforts to create a Bubble Tea disruption with premium quality products.

FRO Awards are India's most prestigious honours in franchising and retailing that recognise the best entrepreneurs from across the country.

"The FRO Award is a huge honour for us and a recognition of our efforts to usher in a revolutionary change by making fresh, healthy, and authentic Bubble teas from around the world to consumers in one of the largest untapped markets in the world under one menu," says Abhishek MADugula, who founded MAD & CO along with his wife Shruti Dontula.

MAD & CO has been redefining India's Bubble Tea and Franchising Experience. It has a presence in Hyderabad and is looking to take the giant leap with presence in cities with outlets shortly through franchise tie-ups. The business offers low-risk investment, high support from the brand from training the staff to filling their shelves at NO cost, and top-notch branding activity to ensure demand.

The brand also integrates Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Predictive Analysis, Internet of Things, and other technologies for Operational Intelligence, which allows smooth operations without requiring manual intervention at every step.

"Every single cup of Bubble Tea is customised, right from the base, which could be Dairy or Non-Dairy with an option to consume the drink at Hot or Cold temperature to the sweetness level of the drink according to the customer's preference. The sheer availability of varieties means the customer always has something new to try at affordable prices by also having an option to choose their comfort drink," says the founder Shruti Dontula.



Abhishek and his wife Shruti joined the group of entrepreneur NRIs who turned their back on the American Dream. Their quest for happiness has led them to convert their passion into joining the burgeoning F & B start-up ecosystem. "While working for IBM, we always spoke about the uncertainty of life on H-1B. The amendments, transfer & extension process and the wait time for Green Card ultimately lead to thoughts of finding a new land of opportunities," said Abhishek on asking how the journey unfolded.

The founders realised that the global palate of Indian consumers is evolving by the day. There's an ever-growing interest in embracing foreign tastes and experimenting with a combination of flavours. Factoring in the market need for new experiences and tastes, Abhishek and Shruti embraced the idea of introducing the globally popular bubble teas to India. They say there's no better beverage than bubble tea in effortlessly blending and creating blissful indulgences.

MAD & CO is a global fusion brand uniting authentic Pan-Asian tradition, curated to the Indian doorstep. The menu consists of Bubble Teas from Singapore, Cheese Teas from Thailand, Fruit Teas from Japan, Guilty Series from Hong Kong and Dirty Series all the way from the USA.

Bubble Tea has become extremely popular in several countries around the world, and the success achieved by MAD & CO in a short span of time has led several NRI investors in the US to evince interest in investing in the firm. The duo is also exploring deals with investors from Southeast Asia, who are very keen to have a presence in the Indian market to capture the vast untapped potential it offers.

The company is looking for like-minded (read MAD) people. Interested to partner drop a line at getmad@themad.co

Visit https://madandco.in/ and follow them on Instagram: @madndco and Facebook: @madndco

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

