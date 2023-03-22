Buffalo Soldiers launch #IWasTold campaign featuring Women Alumna for Whistling Woods International

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Award-winning advertising agency with a digital heart, Buffalo Soldiers, has rolled out a holistic media campaign, launched on Women's Day, for Whistling Woods International (WWI), Asia's premier institute of film, communication, and creative arts. The campaign '#IWasTold' featured alumna from WWI and celebrated their stories of triumph. The 360 degree campaign is aimed at inspiring students to follow their dreams and do what they love, before the upcoming admission season.

#IWasTold campaign was kicked-off by Whistling Woods International on Women's Day 2023. The phygital campaign started with a photography-driven campaign, a brand film and an on-ground activation. Conceptualized and created by Buffalo Soldiers, #IWasTold campaign was also extended into an open microsite, creating the scope for a larger activation that transcends gender.

Featuring notable alumna from each school at Whistling Woods International, the campaign aspires to spark conversation and bring together women and men who wish to be allies in the fight for gender equality.

The campaign was conceptualized by Buffalo Soldiers' Lead Creative Officer, Rohit Prakash's team and the brand film was directed by internationally acclaimed award-winning director, Saurabh Dubey, who also leads the video team at Buffalo Soldiers. The visually striking photography was done by Prayash Padhi, with creative design by Ankita Shinde and production by Akanscha Srivastava.

The #IWasTold campaign has also been featured in the Highlights section of Ads of the World, standing tall amongst other creative campaigns from across the world.

"Whistling Woods International has always encouraged equal opportunities for men and women. The #IWasTold campaign recognizes the various challenges women have to face in the journey of achieving their dreams. Women's Day, this year, has reconciled with our annual event, Alumni Engagement Month, where we celebrate our alumni and their achievements, hence we felt it's the best time to celebrate our alumnae, who we are ever so proud of," said Meghna Ghai Puri, President, Whistling Woods International.

The campaign features digital and print statics, a brand film, offline activations, and an online engagement microsite.



Sumon K Chakrabarti, Co-founder & CEO, Buffalo Soldiers calls this an iconic movement campaign. "At Buffalo Soldiers, we look beyond the idea of topical days. In 2023, marketing campaigns must speak the truth of the masses and urge organic engagement on the basis of relevance and emotion. That's precisely what the #IWasTold campaign aspires to achieve," Chakrabarti said.

"The idea was to take it beyond the individual success stories. In all our lives, irrespective of gender, we're told things that we do not fundamentally believe in. Hence, beginning the journey towards challenging them and eventually proving them wrong. With multiple touchpoints, this campaign goes beyond celebrating women on just one single day. It's what I like to call a movement campaign. It brings us all together," Chakrabarti added.

"Throughout history, women have been told what they can and cannot do. These limitations range from career choices, academic pursuits, and even personal goals. The campaign seeks to raise awareness about these limitations and inspire women to challenge them," said Rohit Prakash, Lead Creative Officer, Buffalo Soldiers.

