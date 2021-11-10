BugShield Clothing launches India 1st mosquito protection-wear with Insect Shield® Technology

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI/SRV): BugShield Clothing, a lifestyle brand specializing in protective and performance wear, presents the nation's first-of-its-kind mosquito-protection apparels.

With Insect Shield as the company's technology partner, BugShield Clothing has been able to transform everyday wear clothing into an effective, longer-lasting protection against mosquitoes and other dangerous insects. Odourless and invisible, this type of insect protection seeks to carve a place for itself in the Indian mosquito repellent market that is projected to reach $900 million by 2024*.

Catering to the entire family, this collection of performance-wear will currently focus on Mosquito Repellent Wraps for women, T-shirts, polos, track pants, and trousers for kids who are inherently more vulnerable to mosquito bites/infections and diseases.

"Collaborating with Insect Shield is vital to ensure our range of high-performance, protection wear is better equipped to handle the threat of insect bites across Indian cities and towns without altering the inherent nature of the fabric or feel & fitting of the apparel," said Reetinder Singh, Founder, BugShield Clothing.



Insect Shield is a pioneer in protection wearables, using tested and proven technologies for its' mosquito-repelling clothing treatment. Catering to consumers of all ages and the entire family, Insect Shield has been able to garner extensive market recognition due to effective and long lasting technology that helps ward off biting insects. Insect Shield technology is EPA-registered and appropriate for use by the entire family with no restrictions for use. Insect Shield protects against mosquitoes, ticks, ants, flies, chiggers, and midges including those that may carry dangerous diseases such as malaria, Lyme, or Dengue fever.

BugShield Clothing has an exciting inventory and new additions are on the way. Expect apparel options with even more performance features such as UPF sun protection and moisture management. With these performance attributes, the brand will cater to adults who seek stylish, fashionable and high performance outdoor wear options as a part of their lifestyle requirements when hiking, biking, climbing, off-roading, or trekking and camping. All styles in these collections include Insect Shield technology at the core, which does not have any effect on the fabric's softness or the liberty of designing clothes in various colour combinations.

"Protective wear, especially for kids, is an emerging consumer segment in India, however options are limited. A goal for BugShield Clothing is to garner attention in this space by offering innovative insect protective options for the entire family combining outdoor performance with Insect Shield family protection," said Sukhanpal Singh, Co-Founder, BugShield Clothing.





BugShield Clothing has roots in the Indian landscape where insects, especially mosquitoes, continue to pose a big threat. The privately-funded company seeks pan-India presence, catering to discerning parents who understand the challenges of carrying mosquito coils, using bug sprays or forgetting to add patches every time their kids step outside. The BugShield Team conducted extensive groundwork, including research of the application range of this unique technology and collaboration with Insect Shield brand partners and regional distributors. Successful application of Insect Shield technology across different brands for apparel, pet products, workwear, and other lifestyle consumer segments is evident. Additionally, ongoing community-wide efforts on the part of Insect Shield for disaster relief and the adoption of protective apparel as an emergency preparedness tactic highlight an ability to protect against insect bites from vector-borne disease-carrying insects.

"We are thrilled to partner with BugShield in order to bring the Insect Shield technology to India in an effort to help offer families peace of mind protection from insects and the dangerous diseases they can carry," says Rick Hemmerling, Insect Shield, VP of Business Development.

Globally, Insect Shield technology users include consumer brands that talk about the efficacy of this unique technology to repel against insect bites that can cause potentially fatal, insect-borne diseases such as West Nile virus and Lyme disease. Insect Shield developed the first EPA-registered insect-repellent apparel in the market in 2003.

The active ingredient is a man-made version of a natural insect repellent found in certain types of chrysanthemum plants. The brand and technology have been immensely successful in the most demanding landscapes. Insect Shield is an approved vendor of the US Military and is leveraged by leading International relief organizations worldwide in areas where insect-borne illnesses are very common. Insect Shield is an approved vendor of the US Army and US Marine Corps and approved for distribution in 46 countries. For more information visit, insectshield.com

"We aim to be an innovative brand, constantly trying to find solutions for all lifestyle choices. Our brand connects with a community of everyday adventurers--people who need effective solutions for keeping insect bites away when traveling to work, vacationing, enjoying outdoor picnics, camping, or simply taking kids to the playground. The novel approach of Insect Shield technology compliments this mindset," said Reetinder Singh - BugShield Clothing.

BugShield Clothing's goal is to emerge as India's first dedicated, insect-repellent clothing brand. Appealing to families worried about the rising incidences of insect-borne diseases such as malaria and Dengue fever, this performance apparel brand is also ecologically conscious. It believes in overcoming problems by sharing and communicating. To read more about how BugShield Clothing is interacting with real-life users, Click Here.

For more information, visit www.bugshieldclothing.com. | Email:hello@bugshield.in | Mobile: 9910031778

