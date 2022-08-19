buildAhome's special Freedom offer extended till August 31

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): An ode to the 75th Indian Independence Day, prominent Bengaluru-based Turnkey Home Construction Company, buildAhome, announced their special offers to new home builders in Karnataka.

The company aims to provide an all-encompassing upgradation, that includes interiors, steel and cement price lock at just Rs 1947/sq. ft. Alternatively, customers can also choose their luxury packages with a discount of Rs. 75/sq. ft, which brings the cost of construction down from Rs 2700/ sq. ft. to Rs 2625/ sq. ft. The Freedom offer has been extended only till August 31, 2022.

Abhijith Ramapriyan, CEO, buildAhome, says, "In one of the largest unorganized markets in India, buildAhome is constantly trying to evolve and provide 360° solutions to their customers with 100 per cent transparency. We want to give our customers the joy and freedom of seeing their dream homes become a reality and this offer provides many aspiring homeowners the opportunity to venture out and lay the foundation for their homes."



With 230 of their best-in-class in-house team of Architects, Structural, Construction, Electrical, Plumbing, Interiors and over 100 operational engineers, the firm reduces various costs associated with sub-contracting, therefore minimizing the end cost to their customers. Despite the lowest and most competitive pricing in the industry, buildAhome does not leave room for compromise on quality and efficiency by providing transparent technology-enabled processes at every step of the way through their app, and guaranteed on-time delivery of homes.

Launched in April 2016, by Abhijith Ramapriyan, buildAhome is headquartered in Bengaluru with offices in Jayanagar, Dollars colony (RMV) and Mysore. buildAhome has distinguished itself as the prominent turnkey construction firm in South of India, with 600+ happy customer homes built across 18 cities including Bangalore, Mysore and Chennai by lifting the mountain of difficult tasks associated with home development from the clients' and contractors' shoulders through a one-stop building solution. buildAhome also provides tech-enabled solutions to their customers from its app available on the play store called 'buildAhome' where new home builders can see the step-by-step process of their construction, costs and daily updates of tasks completed in line with delivery dates.

