BUILDIFY marches ahead to build a sustainable model using the best technologies

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI/PNN): BUILDIFY is a Digital First, company that focuses on using technology to build and optimize value in the structural building material value chain. It is a Gurgaon-based building materials company that uses the latest technology and technique to manufacture Bricks, Blocks, and Interlocking Pavers of the finest quality.

With a vision to build a sustainable model using the best technologies and also generate employment, BUILDIFY strives for excellence. BUILDIFY believes in giving back time, skills, and resources to the community and adding value to every process that they are involved in.

BUILDIFY aims at supporting construction companies by creating a financially viable model. The company emphasizes the online procurement process and bringing parity and transparency in pricing to change the way real estate & construction companies in India operate today.

BUILDIFY is the premium manufacturer and preferred sourcing partner of PMC Companies, Engineers, Architects, and Contractors Empowered by a team of Engineers, Business Development Managers, Architects, and Designers, BUILDIFY offers the best solutions to clients. As a value-driven company, the team values every customer and supplier partner to build long-last relations. BUILDIFY prefers quality over quantity and always aims for customer satisfaction. With the help of a dedicated retail distribution center and Transportation Management technologies, BUILDIFY provides a Magical Model of 'SAME DAY DELIVERY' for construction materials (up to 95 per cent of orders). The company takes pride in having a making capacity of thirty thousand pieces per day and is the largest preferred sourcing partner.





Rajeev Rana, Founder & CEO of BUILDIFY is a visionary entrepreneur with strong business acuity. As a hospitality professional with a background in strategy, Sales and Business Management, Rajeev Rana believes in amalgamating technology and innovation to address industry issues. He is the Founder and CEO at Rana Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. (RIPPL), is a Construction material company besides being an active seed and angel investor.

All the products at BUILDIFY pass through stringent quality checks and are tested in NABL accredited labs before dispatch. With a mission to make a difference and change the way the construction industry in India works, BUILDIFY has embarked on its journey.

Click www.buildify.co.in to find out more about durable building materials.

