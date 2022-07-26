"Building Dreams" by Vasudevan Ramamoorthy launched at the hands of Thangam Moorthy

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vasudevan Ramamoorthy (Chairman Emeritus-Vascon Engineers Ltd.) and a name to reckon with, today announced the launch of his book titled, "Building Dreams". The book was officially unveiled at the hands of his mother Thangam Moorthy.

The launch event saw the who's who of the city ranging from old and new business partners, friends, colleagues and family which was a packed audience of over approx. 1000 guests including Sanjay Ghodawat, Amitabh Agrawal, Shantilal Katariya, Rajan Khinwasara, K.K. Goyal and Vijay Mathankar.



The book, "Building Dreams" is written about his life journey. How a dream of creating landmarks and transforming lives became a reality. The book is an interesting and inspiring read about the life events which helped build him as a person who he is and the value system that he inherited from his family.



The book also touches upon the story of his struggles and challenges and how he stood his ground and overcame obstacles and difficult times.

As you continue reading the book, you will also realize that it brings out the lessons learned by him in his journey of taking the organisation which started with a capital of Rs.1 lac and one man to building a thousand crore conglomerate with over two thousand people working in his team.

It is an inspiring read for people who would want to know the story of a first-generation entrepreneur, his struggles and his success story.

Speaking at the occasion Vasudevan Ramamoorthy said, "I always wanted to transfer my learnings during my growth journey and got an opportunity to do so during the covid lockdown period. What started as a small attempt to note down the points learned, turned out into a complete book. Hope this will guide and help the new budding entrepreneurs in their career growth."



This book is currently available on Amazon priced at Rs 700 for the colour copy and Rs 500/- for B&W copy as an introductory price. It will also be available at bookstores across the country shortly.



Chairman Emeritus-Vascon Engineers Ltd. R. Vasudevan holds a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Pune. He has also completed an 'Owner President' Management Program from the Harvard Business School. He has been a Promoter Director on the Board of the Company since January 1, 1986. He is responsible for the overall management of our Company. He has over 40 years of experience in the Construction Company.

He has been awarded several awards for his contribution in the field of construction and the Real Estate Industry. He has been awarded the Top Management Consortium Award of Excellence for the year 2005, the "Construction World -Top Builder Award" in 2007, the Award for Life Time Achievements by the Alumni Association of College of Engineering, Pune in 2005 and the South Indian Education Society on the occasion of its Platinum Jubilee (1932-2008) honoured and felicitated Shri R. Vasudevan as a distinguished alumnus. He has also been felicitated with the Life Time Achievement Award of the Year at the 9th Realty Plus Awards. He has over 35 years of experience in the construction industry.

R Vasudevan has been instrumental in bringing the company from scratch to the position of eminence over the last 36 years. He has been our director since January 1, 1986. He is instrumental in introducing the JDA model of real estate development and this unique innovation in the Real Estate industry has helped the company to grow to this size and stature.



The EPC and Real Estate Business require a special skill set for timely execution of projects and monitoring on a continuous basis. Vasudevan continues to play a mentoring role and dynamic team now led by his son Siddharth and assisted by committed professionals.



