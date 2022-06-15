Bull Market Vs Bear Market - Should you buy Mushe Token (XMU), Cardano (ADA), and Polygon (MATIC) during the Market Crash?

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI/ATK): Just recently the crypto trading market has dropped below USD 1 trillion and most cryptocurrencies have decreased in value. But what does this mean to investors?

Why the Bear Market can make you a Profit?

Digital currency is known for making a lot of profits for investors but most know it for being extremely volatile. This means that the price value of cryptocurrencies falls and rises extremely quickly.

For this reason, investors have long debated whether you should invest in the bull market or the bear market for larger profits.

Essentially, the bull market happens when cryptocurrencies are on the rise, while the bear market is when the price value of tokens drops significantly for some time.

Buy Now for long-term investments

Mushe (XMU)

Although the Mushe Ecosystem is recent to the cryptosphere, the project has attracted the attention of many due to the versatility of investment options it provides.

The network includes a Mushe Wallet that helps the navigation within the crypto space while allowing users to buy, hold, and exchange tokens and NFTs.

Fond of decentralised finance, the Mushe Chat serves as a decentralised social platform for investors to share messages without third-party involvement.

But most impressively, is Mushe DeFi which allows investors to take part in XMU lotteries, vote, and reward programs.

Mushe Token (XMU) has also developed a presence in the Metaverse. For example, Mushe Verse is a place for investors to socialise and participate in play-to-earn, in their Metaverse ecosystem.

The Mushe Metabank further allows for XMU token holders to access Metaverse products. But Mushe Token also has NFTs and this stands out from its competitors, as these represent ownership of Mushe Token's facilities and products.

The project's native token is XMU. The token is decentralised and allows peer-to-peer interaction, rewards and it provides liquidity.

If you are still uncertain about investing in cryptocurrencies that are currently affected by the price value drops of the bear market, then look no further than Mushe Token as it is still in its presale stage and is yet to be priced in the market.





Cardano (ADA)

Cardano entered the market in 2017 and is a decentralised third-generation proof-of-stake blockchain project.

Not only is Cardano (ADA) the first blockchain network to be created from a philosophic and a research-first driven approach, but the platform has also stood out for its very innovative features.

Innovation is a big part of Cardano (ADA)and this is reflected in the features that the platform provides. According to its whitepaper, Cardano (ADA) was initially built for "changemakers, innovators and visionaries".

This proof-of-stake blockchain platform is also home to the ADA cryptocurrency. The coin has been thriving in the market but with the recent market crash, the ADA Token price dropped and is still down by 83 per cent since November.

Polygon (MATIC)

Previously known as the Matic Network, Polygon is a functional and easy-to-use network for infrastructure development and a scalability platform for Ethereum-supported blockchains.

The project was launched in 2017 and it quickly became an investor's favourite, as Polygon allows investors to develop new Ethereum blockchains. This can help users with their businesses and institutions by creating a decentralised payment solution.

The governance and utility token of the Polygon ecosystem is MATIC. It has been a top-performing cryptocurrency but has recently suffered a price drop, falling by 6.97 per cent to $0.61.

Expert investors suggest that MATIC will continue to be a successful cryptocurrency and will soon see a successful flip.

Currently, investors are dealing with the extreme volatility that cryptocurrency can experience, and although some are fond of investing when the prices are low (i.e bear market), you might find it better to invest in Mushe Token's (XMU) presale.

Join Mushe's Presale:

Website: https://www.mushe.world/

Presale: https://portal.mushe.world/sign-up

Telegram: https://t.me/MusheWorldXMU

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

