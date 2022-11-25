Buoy up, partygoers! Team Innovation brings the best artists this December

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI/ATK): As the last month of 2022 is around the corner, people are steeling to welcome the new year with a big bash. Say it out loud...The party month is here!!! And guess what? To fuel this party fire, Team Innovation brings top artists on board.

This nightlife company is prominent when it comes to curating parties. They are one of a kind, and the aura that they create is unmatched. Considering that DJs play a prominent role in boosting the vitality of an event, Team Innovation is crafting parties featuring prominent artists like Carl Cox, DJ Snake, Madhur Sharma, and more for December. Besides, they are also continuing the famous rapper King's ongoing India tour in December.

Speaking about Carl Cox's event, they already dropped the details of the event on their official Instagram. The event will happen on December 3 at Marbela Beach, Goa. So, get ready to turn your world upside down! On December 4, Team Innovation vowed to bring the melody king, Madhur Sharma, to Dragonfly, Mumbai and has also organised his event for December 11 at Diablo, Indore.



With the exciting line-up of these big artists, we are sure that December is going to be a full-course party meal! Team Innovation is loved for its artist lineups. They have also focused on bringing the best of the best artists from the music industry.

Recently, they garnered applause for arranging King's astounding Champagne Talk Tour, Ali Zafar's live performance in Dubai, and more. Team Innovation also hosted a party on the sea called Cruise Control, featuring DJ Chetas, Teri Miko, Madhur Sharma, Stebin Ben, Ali Merchant, DJ Yogi, and more.

Founded by Mohit Bijlani and co-founded by Siddhesh Kudtarkar and Akash Jain, Team Innovation is crafting memorable shows in the top six Indian cities and Dubai. For the current week, they are performing 19 shows in four different cities and also in Dubai. They have an exciting line-up of events that includes various big artists. To stay updated with the latest news and their December gigs, follow Team Innovation on Instagram at @team.innovation

