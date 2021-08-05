Business Automation Software Accloud distribution to MSMEs in Uttar Pradesh initiated, Industry Bodies onboarded

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Accloud, a platform that helps businesses by automating their accounting, sales, inventory and tax management processes, is being distributed to MSMEs of the state of Uttar Pradesh through Department of MSME, Government of Uttar Pradesh, under an agreement with government advisory firm Sapio Analytics.

The platform is being provided complimentary to these businesses, sponsored by the government under its efforts towards revival of MSMEs and hence the economy. Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of the Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanth, is targeting a trillion-dollar GDP and MSMEs are expected to play an important role in reaching there.

Accloud is available in multiple languages and can be accessed through web or mobile, Android or iOS, designed to make it easy for the businesses to adopt the same without many hassles. Its focus on making businesses GST compliant without requiring too much effort from the business owners makes it ideal choice for businesses trying to come into the mainstream.

Existing businesses that are already using any existing accounting software can also choose to shift to this platform through an easy integration and installation.

"Accloud is honoured to partner with the State of Uttar Pradesh in digitising MSME's. Our partnership will empower the growth of the backbone of the economy and simplify their finances," says Ross James, CEO, Accloud Inc., about the software and its importance for the businesses of Uttar Pradesh.



Businesses in Uttar Pradesh can apply to access the software by expressing their interest with Sapio Analytics' MSME Ecosystem.

Previously, the same software has also been provided to businesses registered with Saksham, an initiative by TIFAC, an autonomous body under Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, as well as businesses in the state of Telangana using the GlobalLinker platform.

Industry bodies such as FICCI, CII and IIA have expressed interest in partnering with UPICON and Sapio Analytics for selected distribution of Accloud in UP, with support from outreach partners such as Big Alfa.

The adoption of Accloud by different government bodies is expected to make it the accounting platform of choice of new businesses in various parts of India.

