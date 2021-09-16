Business enthusiast gets featured in Forbes India as an 'Inspiring Leader 2021'

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI/ThePRTree): Owner of over 270 companies across the world, Bu Abdullah has also been instrumental in facilitating investments in the UAE from across the globe.

He recently bagged an award of appreciation by H.E Issa Abdulla Al Ghurair - Chairman of Essa Al Ghurair Investment, Chairman of Awqaf and Minor Affairs Federation, and Board Member of Dubai Chamber of Commerce at the Blockchain Dubai 2021 (International Awards, Conference and Exhibition) under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Ahmed Al Nahayan.

His humble nature and competence have helped him connect with top people from political circles from the Middle East and Asia. He has good terms with the Royal Family of UAE and with the top politicians of India and Pakistan, crediting which he addressed a delegation of UAE media persons at his office, for the upcoming mega sports event from 02 to 04 December 2021.

The event that will be hosted at Dubai World Trade Centre will witness sports and entertainment industry celebrities, sports clubs, all from across the globe on the soil of UAE. Bu Abdullah is one of the main part of the event 'Emirates Sports in 50 Years'. He recently met Michel Disdier during his visit to Monaco to discuss the event.

He also received the prestigious Vishwa Sindhi Divas Inspiring Leaders Award 2021 in Dubai from Rajeev Shukla, vice-president of the BCCI, and K.C. Tyagi, general secretary and spokesperson of Janata Dal-United and also the "Business Leader Of The Year" Award at the Business Leader of the Year (19th Global Edition) held in Mumbai by Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddav Thackerey.



His works speak a lot and have even helped him bag several awards including getting with his good connections in Bollywood. Bu Abdullah rewarded the powerful vocalist behind the viral tune 'Jalebi Baby' - Shweta Shubram at the She Awards 2021 in Dubai.

Bu Abdullah was invited as the guest of honor along with the CEO of Forbes France at the "I Success International Awards", organized by Forbes. At the event, Bu Abdullah along with the renowned French Visual Artist Laurence Jenkall awarded the famous singer of France Chico Bouchiki.

Later on, he was specially invited to Monaco by French Visual Artist Laurence Jenkell working primarily with sculpture, Jenkell's practice obsessively revolves around a single motif, depicting larger-than-life wrapped pieces of candy. At the Laurence, Jenkell was honored by H. E. Laurent Stefanini, Ambassador of France. Bu Abdullah also received exceptional coverage in Forbes India Marquee Edition - "INSPIRING BUSINESS LEADERS 2021 of Middle East" - July 21 Edition for his revolutionary efforts in recent times.

He continues to walk on his road of human excellence and continues to make this world a better place to live in!

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

