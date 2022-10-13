Business Icon Motilal Oswal and Producer Mahaveer Jain felicitate Rajshri family and Sooraj Barjatya for their legacy of incredible cinema for 75 years

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI/PNN): Rajshri Productions is one of the most respected legacies of Indian cinema. It was instituted by Tarachand Barjatya and has been so ably enhanced by successive generations. The 4th generation is now set to entertain the audiences. Rajshri Productions completed its 75th year in delivering wide-ranging, incredible cinema.

In celebrating their 75th year, Sooraj Barjatya brings their 60th film, Uunchai, a story that honours the importance of friendship. They have a unique distinction of producing awe-inspiring, value-based family entertainers.

On this accomplishment, the PM appreciated and encouraged the Rajshri family for their contribution to the nation in character building through their all-embracing films.



Producer Mahaveer Jain said, "I have always been inspired by their virtue-based stories that have so effortlessly influenced us. Their films have never failed to spread joy and happiness. The entire Industry is proud of them and on behalf of all of us I would like to thank them for their extraordinary cinema. You know, our country's independence & Rajshri's incorporation happened in the same year, 1947 - what an amazing journey it has been for them."

Motilal Oswal said, "I am a big fan of Rajshri Productions and Sooraj Barjatya and of course, their zara hat ke movies. My family and I compliment them for their glorious journey of 75 years and wish them the best for even greater success in the next 75 years. Also, I am happy to see my daughter-in-law, Natasha, partnering with them for their next movie Uunchai starring Amitabh Bachchan. "

