Business Immunity Platform receives over 77,000 visitors from across India, 40 countries

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Business Immunity Platform, launched by Invest India under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has received over 77,000 visitors from across India and 40 countries.

The platform was launched on March 21 at 7 pm, as a comprehensive resource to help businesses and investors get real-time updates on India's active response to COVID-19, read a statement.

"As of March 27, the platform has received over 77,000 visitors from across India and 40 countries," the statement said.

The portal is a centralised source for all information related to central and state governments' notifications. It is designed for industry and businesses to reach out on any queries and business continuity support.

Till March 26, the Invest India team has received 589 business support queries, out of which 437 have already been resolved. The platform also facilitates matchmaking to fill the demand-supply shortages of essential equipment to combat COVID-19.

"The platform has been created in partnership with SIDBI, TiE and IVCA for providing support to MSMEs and start-ups. It acts as a platform where industry captains share their experiences and best practices during COVID -19," the statement added.

Invest India team has also conducted webinars with over 1,200 start-ups to understand issues, provide solutions and share business continuity experiences of industry champions.

Its team has also facilitated several calls and business meetings and has proactively reached out to over 2,000 global and local companies to keep them updated with the latest developments and to support them in business continuity. (ANI)

