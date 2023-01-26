Business Innovation Summit - 2023: Inspire, Integrate, Innovate

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI/SRV): Image Planet organized the Business Innovation Summit - 2023 event in association with MSME Government of India held at Aloft by Marriott on 21st January 2023.

Business Innovation Summit - 2023, Bangalore is a single-day platform where 200+ business experts and entrepreneurs from India and abroad shared new ideas, trends and business opportunities to enrich the business community. Building an entrepreneurial ecosystem for starting up, building a sustainable business, youth empowerment and new age business ideas to grow.

Business Innovation Summit - 2023 is the largest independent startup ecosystem recognition with the mission to find, recognize and connect the future shapers of the digital age from all around the world. It is an exclusive platform for startups, new-age entrepreneurs, industry mentors, investors, business owners and the student community to come up in one place, explore their entrepreneurial endeavour and experiences, gain amazingly new insights, and pledge to become a valuable part of the ever-flourishing startup ecosystem globally.



Eminent guests and speakers that graced the event included -- G R Akadas, IEDS, Director, MSME - DI, Govt. Of India, Dr T N Suresh Kumar, Senior Space Scientist, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization), Gopinath Rao, IEDS: Deputy Director, MSME - DI, Bangalore, Govt. Of India; Dr P.K. Rajput, Sr. Vice President, Cadila Pharmaceuticals; Major Namrata: Retd. Army Official, Economic Advisor, Ministry of Commerce & Industry Govt. Of India; Srinivas Rao, Retd. IFS officer, Ministry of External Affairs Govt. of India; Dr Abhishek Pandey - Director, Charles Walters Council For Innovation and Research; Dr Punit Kumar Dwivedi, Incubation & Startup Mentor, Group Director: Modern Group Of Institutions, Indore, Ex CEO: Atal Incubation Centre - Prestige Inspire Foundation supported by AIM, NITI Aayog, Govt. of India, Chief Advisor: Modern Incubator (Sponsored by MSME, GoI) President at Institute Innovation Council by MoE Innovation Cell an initiative by AICTE, MoE, Govt. of India; Anushree: Founder, ADiBha She Vision (Appreciated by the Education and Health Minister of India); Prof. Dr Parin Somani Director, London Organisation of Skill Development, London, UK



The panel discussion witnessed various expert panelists shared their insights on the business innovation in startups, marketing & challenges in business eco-system. The panelists also shared their valuable insights on how aspiring entrepreneurs can utilize the budding opportunities in the Indian context during the panel discussion on the topic Thriving Through Innovation Centricity. The panel members for the discussion included -- Gopinath Rao, IEDS: Deputy Director, MSME - DI, Bangalore, Govt. Of India. ; Vijeta Shastry: Associate Director, Dexter Capital Advisors; Sathyanarayana B V: CEO, AIC-Great Lakes Balachandran Incubator (AGBI) @ Great Lakes Institute of Management, Deputy Head, Karnataka Startup Cell, Dept of ITBT, GoK; Dr Ruupa Rao: Director Leadership Coach, Ngen Soft Solutions; Farah Khan: Founder NUTRIBS, Doctoral Researcher

Business Innovation Summit - 2023 Winners List :

- Belur Products; Blucap Interiors; Dr. Shalini Balan; Naresh Macharla; Prameel Arjun;

- Aero Falcons Aviation Training Academy - vizag; Amitesh Pandey; Amogh Kudatarkar ;

- Ananth Amonkar; Anil Kumar Singh; Bina Kedia; Brugen Pharma pvt ltd; Buzet Web Digital;



- C.A.Shankar Ghanshamdas Andani; Chanchala Dayakar; Clinic GenNext; Cognitrex Consultants Pvt Ltd; Dr Bindu Sathyajith; Dr Sharathi Kumaar; Dr. Ami Desai; Dr. Thangjam Ravichandra;

- Farah Khan; FeminineJobs; Glittershine Makeup Studio & Academy (OPC) Private Limited ;

- Global Business Line; Hitechstuff. Sri Hymavathi Group ; Husply ; IGO Agri Techfarms ;

- Kavitha Jadhav; Kumar Vishal; Lesfo Global; Maria Dey; Medizorb Solutions; Ngen Soft Solutions

- Rera Mitra; Roshan Kesare; S. Anandan; Smartsuccess Products and Services Pvt Ltd;

- SpeedforcEV; Stark Tech ; Talent Corner ; The Racher Animation Studio ; Uma Devi Kommanti ;

- Upscale Media Pvt Ltd; YoWork ( NCG business solutions pvt Ltd); MINI BANK; Sandeep Dey;

- Divya Basavaraju ; ZIP Marketing PVT LTD; Palashboni

Additionally, Pritam Agrawal, Founder and Director, Hello Kids and Riverstone Schools; Monika Jain, Founder, Image Planet; and Amit Jain, Founder, Global Triumph Foundation thanked the winners for their contribution.

Enablers for the event included - MSME Govt. Of India, CWSIR, Hello Kids, Global Business Line, GMS, Krakki, School Consultant India, Little Fingers, and Little Woods, NUTRIBS.

To know more, visit - www.imageplanet.co.in.

