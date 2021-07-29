Business Mint announces the winners of the Nationwide Design and Architecture Awards - 2021

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI/PNN): Business Mint's Nationwide Design and Architecture Awards - 2021 is the yearly juried plan competition that honors the best designers, architects, and design-oriented organizations pan India to give them exposure and acknowledgment.

The Nationwide Design and Architecture Awards - 2021 were created to advance the appreciation and exposure of quality architectural design nationwide. The prize celebrates creative and innovative designs in architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, and architectural product design.

Business Mint's annual honors are intended to reward those most deserving in India and in the extremely testing climate. Business Mint provides a comprehensive analysis of the business and a total go through of the most amazing aspects of the best as far as design experts.

These awards are an enormous achievement in which there are more than 700 nominations from across different architecture and design areas, from well-established and novice firms. After selecting the most creative and bright-minded nominees, there were 25+ winners under several unique classifications.

These awards will be a small token of appreciation for the people who will ensure a fair fate for the general public. Celebrating Architecture and Design in a competitive, hyped, and generally unorganized industry will set the benchmark for others to follow.

The honors hold very high credibility as being solely based on merit, announced post a meticulous selection process, research, and opinions. The Nationwide Design and Architecture Awards - 2021, one of India's most esteemed honors, were considered and started by Business Mint - the Best Market Research Company in India.

List of "Nationwide Design and Architecture Awards - 2021" Winners:

Live Fabulous - Most Promising Interior Design Firm - 2021, Gurgaon

DZINE BUILDERS AND INTERIORS PVT LTD - Best Emerging Architecture, Interior Design & Construction Firm - 2021, Kerala

BVM INTSOL - Most Promising Interior Design Studio - 2021, Pune

THOUGHTFULNATIVES - Most Promising Architecture Firm - 2021, Kerala

Firdaus Shroff Sports Consultants - Best Emerging Company - 2021, Sports Facilities, Tracks & Courts Designing/Consultancy Category

Homes for India Pvt Ltd - Most Promising Architecture & Interior Design Firm - 2021, South India

Neils Posse - Best Emerging Brand - 2021, Rugs and Furniture Category

Dilip Mevada & Associates - Excellence in Interior Design & Architecture (Commercial) - 2021, Mumbai

D Spaces - Promising Architects & Interiors Design Studio - 2021, Hyderabad

A+A Design and Execution - Most Promising Architecture Firm - 2021, Tamil Nadu

Divya Handa Designs - Excellence in Interior Design Consultation - 2021, Delhi NCR

SR Creations - Best Emerging Architecture & Interior Design Firm - 2021, Bangalore



Krivan Koncepts - Most Promising Architecture & Interior Design Firm - 2021, Hyderabad

Maker Studio by Riya - Most Promising Interior Design Consultant Firm - 2021, Mumbai

Studio Nirmaan Interior Architects - Most Prominent Interior Design Studio - 2021, Mumbai

Studio 2+2 - Best Emerging Architecture & Interior Design Firm - 2021, Ahmedabad

Chintal Design Studio - Most Prominent Architectural & Interior Design Firm -2021, Gujarat

MAANICCA DECO LLP - Best Emerging Home Decor Brand - 2021

Deco-Arte - Most Prominent Interior Design Firm - 2021, Delhi NCR

Design Walls - Promising Wallpaper Company of the Year - 2021

Eyrie & Associes - Emerging Architecture, Interior Design & Construction Firm - 2021, Hyderabad

Fabdiz - Interior Design Studio - Promising Interior Design Firm of the Year - 2021, Karnataka

Serene Designs and Consultants Pvt Ltd - Promising Company of the Year - 2021, MEP Design Category

Design Box - Promising Interior & Architecture Design Firm - 2021, Noida

Maksh Architects - Best Emerging Architecture & Interior Design Firm - 2021, Hosur

KA SCHOOL OF DESIGN - Best Emerging Educational Institute - 2021, Design Category

PDP Architects - Excellence in Architecture & Interior Design Firm - 2021,Maharashtra

Abin Sam Architects - Best Emerging Urban Design Company - 2021, New Delhi

Prashant Parmar Architect | Shayona Consultant - Excellence In Residential Architecture & Interior Design 2021, Ahmedabad

Vinay Kanth Korapati, Founder of Business Mint, says, "We are excited about recognizing and celebrating design and architectural excellence across the globe. We expect that these honors reveal the country's generally creative and visionary architecture and their expert practices.

These awards feature the innovations, commitment to client service, and sheer hard work of some of the world's most prominent industry experts who are pioneers in their field. We are privileged to honor the Nationwide Design and Architecture Awards - 2021 and would like to continue to award those individuals who are eligible in this category every year.

These honors set a norm by which to assess and promote design excellence on a global scale. These effective tasks show the world's best visionary and innovative thinking and the greatness of execution by global design practice, along with designers and clients.

