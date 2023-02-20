Business Mint hosts its 42nd Award Show in Hyderabad - Nationwide Awards 2023

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 20 (ANI/PNN): The Business Mint organized the 40th NationWide Awards here in HICC, Hitech City, Hyderabad on 17th February 2023. Business Mint, The Market research company was founded by Vinay Kanth Korapati. On the 42nd Nation Wide Awards Ceremony, Business Mint honoured 100 successful personalities from different sectors across India who succeeded in their fields of business, Fashion, Hospital, Education, Social work, Health, Hospitality, Food industry, etc...

Jeevanlal Lavidiya, IRS Commissioner- Income Tax Hyderabad presented awards to the winners along with the guests of Honour personnel - J A Chowdary, Former Special Chief Secretary of AP, L. Ramadevi, OSD, IT Department, Telangana, Karuna Gopal Vartakavi, President, Foundation for Futuristic Cities, BJP National Wing; Vijay Nadiminti, CEO AgHub; Rajesh Dhuddu, SVP & Global Head of Tech Mahindra; Sofia Haseeb Siddiqui, Mahila President - Bharat Rashtra Samithi; B.Subramanyam, CEO - ColourMoon Technologies;

The event marked range, this award nourishes abilities and helps the number of teams across the nation to be a motivated and wide platform for exploring networking prospects which helps to stabilize, and stimulate the growth of economical entrepreneurship' which adds a rich percentage to our country's GDP we're motivated, recognized and encouraged by business mint all the time.

On this occasion, Jeevanlal Lavidiya said that government is for the people but it gets all the money contributed from companies, industries, and startups, it makes affairs of the government for the people. He further said that industries and startups are the backbones of our Indian financial system. He thanked them for creating jobs, extra services, and luxurious life for the people and a better world for the future.

List of "Nationwide Awards - 2023" Winners:

- ORILL FOODS PVT. LTD. - Best Emerging Innovative Brand of the Year - 2023, in Instant Chutney Category

- 100N - Most Admired Healthy Food Joint of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- Dr Snigdha Gowd, Chairman & CEO - Dr Gowd's Dental Hospital - Most Promising Orthodontist of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- Sahaya Charitable Society - Most Prominent NGO of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- Space Link Infra Pvt Ltd, - Outstanding Realty Service Provider of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- CAR-O-MAN - Most Trusted Brand of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad in Car Detailing Services Category

- Hrithik Singh, Founder - Krsna Associates - Best Emerging Luxury Interior Design Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad.

- Joanna Deepika Joseph, Founder - WIRED EXPRESSIONS - Most Innovative Event Stylist of the Year - 2023, Bengaluru.

- Dark Events - Most Promising Event Management Company of the Year - 2023, Andhra Pradesh

- DR. RJ's White Smile Cosmetic & Family Dental Clinic - Best Emerging Cosmetic Dental Clinic - 2023, Kochi

- Shaina Mehra Wij, Founder - Bandwagon Communications - Most Prominent Woman CEO of the Year - 2023, New Delhi in PR Strategy & Consulting Category

- HOMAA - Most Promising Modular Kitchen Brand of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- English Partner - Best Online Education (English Course) of the Year - 2023

- HIWAGA - Most Promising Luxury Beauty Clinic of the Year - 2023, Andhra Pradesh

- The House Of Zareesh - Most Promising Dealer of the Year - 2023, Karnataka in Fashion Category

- Tanishq Sah - Young Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad in Uniform Manufacturer & Supplier Category

- Zuvi Gifts - Best Emerging Company for Corporate Gifting - 2023, Vijayawada

- Inscape Design Studio - Best Emerging Architecture & Interior Design Firm of the Year - 2023, Vijayawada

- Sandy Jewels - Most Promising Jewelry Brand of the Year - 2023, Vijayawada

- Yashvi Agarwal, Author - Emerging Young Writer of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- Yashvi Agarwal, Founder & CEO - Luxemarcca - Emerging Young Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad in Luxury Accessories Category

- Elysian Industries Pvt Ltd - Most Trusted Company for Water Treatment & Solid Waste Management Solutions - 2023, Hyderabad

- Ironhill Brewery - Most Admired Microbrewery Brand of the Year - 2023.

- Dr Regina Vincent - Most Prominent Leadership Trainer of the Year - 2023, Telangana

- Finveda Wealth Pvt Ltd - Most Promising Financial Advisors of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- Jakka Pranav Swaroop Naidu, Founder & CEO - Scintillate Informatics Pvt Ltd & Avi Eco Infra OPC Pvt Ltd - Best Emerging Young CEO of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad in Web & Software Development and Eco Product innovation Category

- Vaaradhi Overseas - Most Prominent Company for Overseas Education - 2023, Hyderabad.

- Dr Rumana Sinha Sehgal, Founder - Serendipity - Most Inspiring Woman of the Year - 2023, Social Entrepreneurship & Innovation Category

- Nahyr Sehgal (Meridian School for Boys & Girls, Banjara Hills) - Star Student of the Year - 2023

- Kesariya's Sweets - Most Admired Sweet Shop Chain of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- DIVA Interiors - Best Emerging Interior Design Studio of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- Sukhii Group - Most Promising Real Estate Company of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- Inflooo - Most Promising Influencer Marketing Company of the Year - 2023, South India

- Sonorous - Most Trusted Music School of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- NED - New Era Diagnostics - Most Promising Diagnostic Medical Services Chain of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- Sim & Sam's Party & Playtown - Most Admired Children Play Center Chain of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- Perfume 24x7.com - Retailer of the Year - 2023, Fragrance Category

- Kurapati Neelima - Senior Digital Strategist - Most Prominent Industry Professional of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad in Digital Strategist Category

- SPARK_Truly Glocal - Most Admired Beverage Brand of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- Vinayak Sweets & Snacks - Fast Growing Sweets & Snacks Brand of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- Global Pharma Tek - Most Prominent Company for Clinical Research & Trading and Distribution of Pharmaceutical Raw materials - 2023, New Jersey

- Capleo Global - Most Promising Company for Workforce Solutions - 2023, New Jersey

- Country Chicken - Best Emerging Meat Brand of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- Boini Vittal, Retail Business Coach, Founder & C.E.O - BVG Groups - Most Promising Retail Business Coach of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- Joshua Motikya, Public Speaking Trainer, Founder & CEO, Confident Corporate Speaker - Best Public Speaking Trainer of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- Alankaran Weddings & Events Pvt Ltd - Outstanding Wedding Planner Company of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- Physioshine Physiorehab Centre - Most Promising Physio Rehab Center of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- Dr Ravikanth Chittiprolu - Most Promising Serial Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- INNOTECH - Most Prominent Company for Power-Related Products - 2023, Hyderabad, Energy Saving Category.

- Boring Banker Cafe - Best Emerging Coffee Brand of the Year - 2023, Guntur



- Mohammed Siraj Nawaz Khan - Studio Architects Group - Most Innovative Architectural Professional of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- Ishita Rai Goyal, Director - SONA MANDI, KRS Gold & Diamond - Best Emerging Woman Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023, Delhi in Jewellery Designer Category

- Vdalph Tech - Most Promising Company for Information Technology Enabled Services - 2023, Hyderabad

- BCR OXY AIR Enterprises - Most Promising Medical & Industrial Oxygen Suppliers of the Year 2023, Hyderabad

- Divya Priyanka Neluballi, Fashion designer & Founder - PRILYN - Best Emerging Fashion Designer of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- Ahamad Mastan Mukarrab, Senior consultant radiologist - Most Prominent Consultant Radiologist of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- Sana Mulla, Makeup Artist - Most Promising Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad in Makeup Artist Category

- Ticket Factory - Most Promising Company of the Year - 2023, Movie Marketing Category

- Bite Blocks Dental®- An Advanced Dental Care Center - Most Prominent Dental Clinic of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- Mythclickz Ad Creatives - Best Emerging Branding & Marketing Company of the Year - 2023, Bengaluru

- Opinder Jain, Founder & CEO - FInOptic Capital Service - Most Prominent Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad in Wealth Management Category

- Prarthana School - Standalone School of the Year - 2023, Bengaluru

- Lakshmi Budanoor Shivarama, Academic Advisor - Prarthana School - Most Inspiring Academic Educator of the Year - 2023, Bengaluru

- Design N Develop By Danube Home - Excellence in Home Interior Design Solutions - 2023

- Danube Home - Excellence in Home Improvement Solutions Retailer - 2023

- SK Catering - Most Promising Premium Caterers of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- Mohan Dental Clinic - Outstanding Dental Clinic of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- Raghavendra Neelima Constructions, Mirra Panchajanya - Most Promising Affordable Premium Property of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- Dr Vijaya Lakshmi Macherla, Founder - Vijaya Dental - Most Promising Smile Design Dentist of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- Osman Founder & CEO - OSM CONSULTING & 9 Summits Software Solutions Pvt.Ltd. - Fast Growing Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad in Emerging Technology Consulting & Immigration & Visa Services Category

- Dr Moana's Clinic - Best Emerging Dental & Aesthetics Clinic of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad.

- MARUTI DESIGN SOLUTIONS - Fast Growing Architectural Design Firm of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- Dr S Sravan Sethuram - Most Promising Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad in Photography Category

- Gusto - Emerging Italian Bistro of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- The Funnel Hill Creamery - Most Admired American Desert Bar of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- NP Pesto Solutions - Most Promising Company of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad in Pest Control Services Category

- SecureKloud Technologies - Best Digital Transformation Partner for AWS, Google & Microsoft Azure

- Deltra Global Profiles Pvt Ltd, - Most Trusted Company of the Year-2023, Hyderabad in Fenestration, Windows & Doors Solutions Category

- KAY-VEE - Most Admired DJ of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- Mirza Wasim Baig - Most Prominent Sports Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- Mahua Sen - Most Inspiring Women of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad in Literature Category

- Bezawada Dhaba - Most Promising Andhra Cuisine Restaurant of the Year - 2023, Vijayawada

- Naveen EL-Mech Supplies & Works | Kirloskar Generators Dealer - Most Prominent Dealer of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad in Power Systems Category

- CURIOUS CUB - Most Trusted Toy Brand of the Year -2023

- Sunrise Driver Services - Most Trusted Company of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad in Monthly Drivers Category

- NINE SOFTECH LLP - Emerging Technology Company of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad in Freelancers Category

- Praveena Shyam - Most Promising Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad in Interior Design Category

- Niharika Kummari - Most Prominent Female Emcee of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- INKO TEA - Fastest Growing Tea Franchise Chain Business of the Year - 2023

- JSM Infra Developers - Most Prominent Real Estate Venture Developer & Landscape Contractor 2023, Hyderabad

- Prestyn Property Management ( Will Sree Group ) - Most Promising Facility Management Services Company of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- Grotto - Best Emerging Coworking Coffee Lounge of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- LE Godavari - Best Emerging Sweets & Home Foods Brand of the Year - 2023, Vijayawada

- N+ Kids, Nizampet - Best Preschool Curriculum of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- She Grubs - Best Emerging Nutrition Food - 2023

- Mouna Reddy - Fast Growing Women Serial Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023

- Orite Group - Emerging Placement & Training Consultancy of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

- VRUKSHAKUTEERAM LANDSCAPE LLP - Most Prominent Company of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad in Landscaping Category

- Tax Filling India ( Golden Tax filing Pvt Ltd ) - Fast Growing Company of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad in Legal Registration Services & Filings Category

- VOIP OFFICE Telecommunication Pvt Ltd - Most Promising VOIP Service Providers of the Year - 2023

- URBAN PLANTS PVT LTD - Emerging Company of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad in Gardening Services Category

- Asit Kumar Sahoo, Senior Commercial Product Management - Flexport - Most Prominent Industry Professional - 2023, USA in Product Management Growth Category

- Sasi Kumar Raju Addepalli, MDM Technology Lead - Exact Sciences Corporation - Most Prominent Industry Expert of the Year - 2023, San Francisco in Data Management ( Healthcare ) Category

- Amey Porobo Dharwadker, Machine Learning Technical Lead - Meta - Most Prominent Industry Expert of the Year - 2023, Machine Learning Category

- Manoj Suryadevara, Product Management - Walmart Global Tech - Most Prominent Industry Professional - 2023, Dallas in Retail Product Management Category

- Navneet Gupta, Co-Founder & CTO - Verita Software, LLC - Most Prominent CTO of the Year - 2023, New York

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

