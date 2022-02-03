Business Mint Nationwide Awards Under 40 Industry Experts - 2022

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI/PNN): The Nationwide Awards Under 40 Industry Experts - 2022 aims to recognize organizations and pioneers who have led change in specific industry verticals and fields of business by using innovation to better business performance.
Expert accolades from the industry might be a great addition to your marketing arsenal. It leads to additional business and more contacts, helping to validate what your company does and improving your market awareness.
The Nationwide Awards for Under 40 Industry Experts - 2022 takes delight in bringing attention to the unsung heroes of India's economy who have and continue to make our country proud on a national and international level. The awards will be presented in these categories like Real Estate, Education, Healthcare, Marketing, Software, Aviation, Media, etc.
Business Mint published a list of firms, agencies, non-profits, and government organizations run by corporate leaders whose groups and missions have resulted in success:
The Nationwide Awards 40 Under 40 Industry Experts-2022 is a huge accomplishment, with over 900 nominees from various industries. Business Mint offers a thorough examination of the company and thorough research of the most valuable aspects of different industries.
List of Nationwide Awards Under 40 Industry Experts - 2022 Winners:
Tushar Zade, CIO & CDO - Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Limited - Digital Transformation Category
Sumit Shandilya, Director & CEO - IIPE India - Industrial Education Category
Dr. Ankita Singh, SVP & Global HR Head - CIGNEX - Human Resource Management Category
Manoj Chandanshive, Digital Marketing Head - Pushpam Group - Online Brand Building Category
Pallavi Gautam, Deputy Manager - Impetus Technologies India Pvt Ltd - Corporate Learning & Development Category
Shetanshu Dikshit, Campaign Manager - ITC Ltd - Marketing Campaigns Management Category
Neha Kapoor, Head - Marketing, Brand & Communications - DGTL INNOVATIONS LLP - Brand & Communications Category
Bhavika Barmeda, Head of Enterprise Sales & Strategic Accounts - DGTL INNOVATIONS LLP - Enterprise Software Sales & IT Transformation Category
Abhishek Kumar, Head Digital Marketing - Natural Remedies Pvt Ltd - Digital Marketing Category
Mrinal Mathur, Product Manager - Karl Storz Endoscopy India Pvt Ltd - Marketing Strategist ( Medical Devices ) Category
Palash Goorha, VP Sales - Jointworks Solutions - Client Acquisition Category
Abhinav Sonal, Chief of Staff - HealthKart - Strategy Consulting Category
Unnikrishnan Balachandran - Creative Consultant Category
Kshamata Sachin Lad - S. K. Somaiya College (Somaiya Vidyavihar University) - Assistant Professor ( Business Studies ) Category
Abhishek Sachdev, Hotel Manager - Marriott International - Hospitality Category
Raghuveer Singh, Associate Director Marketing - ZEE5 - OTT Marketing Category
Gaurav Rawat, DVP - HDFC ERGO General Insurance - Digital Product Design Category
Umesh Sharma, Head Of Marketing - Baazar Retail Pvt Ltd - Retail Marketing Category
Imran Qadri, Head - Marketing & PR | AEM & India, HDMC - Harley-Davidson Motor Company - Automobile Brand Development Category
Milind Shah, Head | Brand Marketing - MG Motor India - Innovative Brand Strategy Category
Dr.Manmeet S Barve, Associate Professor (Marketing) - MET IOM, Mumbai - Marketing Professor (Education) Category
Aditi Saxena, Senior Manager - Genpact - Accounting Operations Category
Mukesh Kumar, Director - Wendy's India & Jamie Oliver Group India - Finance & Corporate Strategy Category
Kiran Muniraj, Rooms Division Manager - Marriott - Hospitality Operations Category
Ujwala Ramesh Modekurthi, Head of Happiness - Ekluvya - Employee & Team Development Category
Radhika Rewari, Senior Consultant - Deloitte USI - Business Transformation & Change Management Category
Lakshman Kumar Kodupaka, Director Talent Acquisition | APAC - Alight Solutions - Talent Acquisition Category
Shashi Prakash Singh, Director - Blossom India Foundation - Education for Poor Children Category
Deepti Atri, Reinsurance Underwriter - General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) - General Insurance Category
Dhrishni Thakuria, Marketing Manager - TurboHire - Organic Marketing Category
Tanu Krishnan, Senior Manager Learning Development - American Towers - Learning & Development Category
Chandni Bose, Lead | Social Media - Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd - Corporate Communications Category
Sabrina Khan Varma, Business Director - Starcom India - Digital Strategy Category
Yashika Singla, Urban Designer-Architect | Author - Urban Designer & Social Change Category
Radeshwer Davar, VP | Business Head - Reliance Brands Limited - Retail Brand Management Category
Rupam Patel, MD - Lbug Retail Pvt Ltd - Philanthropist Category
Divya Tyagi, Senior Manager | Human Resources - Kusum Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. - Training & Development Category
Kalyan Chakravarthy, CEO - ESWARI GROUP - Real Estate Category
Jayapalbabu, Head of Recruitment - ROTOMAKER - VFX Category
Kanchan, CEO - My Yoga Culture - Yoga Therapist Category
Vinay Kanth Korapati, Founder of Business Mint says, The Industry Expert Award can improve your company's reputation and help you stand out from the crowd. They can also enhance employee morale by publicizing their accomplishments. If you're a young firm, receiving accolades can help you establish credibility and communicate to the rest of the world that you've "arrived." For more established players, the Nationwide Awards Under 40 Industry Experts - 2022 exhibit your history while also demonstrating your ability to be creative and innovative. We are honored to honor the Nationwide Awards Under 40 Industry Experts-2022, and we want to continue to honor people who are eligible in this category each year.
Business Mint is the one-stop destination to serve organizations and entrepreneurs for their professional advancement through research and recognition approaches. Business Mint is a platform for associations and businesspeople where individuals get acknowledgment for their diligent effort. Their good try to perceive the incredible business thoughts, adventures, and great individuals behind them that get it going at any expense.
