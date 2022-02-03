Business Mint Nationwide Awards Under 40 Industry Experts - 2022

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI/PNN): The Nationwide Awards Under 40 Industry Experts - 2022 aims to recognize organizations and pioneers who have led change in specific industry verticals and fields of business by using innovation to better business performance.

Expert accolades from the industry might be a great addition to your marketing arsenal. It leads to additional business and more contacts, helping to validate what your company does and improving your market awareness.

The Nationwide Awards for Under 40 Industry Experts - 2022 takes delight in bringing attention to the unsung heroes of India's economy who have and continue to make our country proud on a national and international level. The awards will be presented in these categories like Real Estate, Education, Healthcare, Marketing, Software, Aviation, Media, etc.

Business Mint published a list of firms, agencies, non-profits, and government organizations run by corporate leaders whose groups and missions have resulted in success:

The Nationwide Awards 40 Under 40 Industry Experts-2022 is a huge accomplishment, with over 900 nominees from various industries. Business Mint offers a thorough examination of the company and thorough research of the most valuable aspects of different industries.

List of Nationwide Awards Under 40 Industry Experts - 2022 Winners:

Tushar Zade, CIO & CDO - Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Limited - Digital Transformation Category

Sumit Shandilya, Director & CEO - IIPE India - Industrial Education Category

Dr. Ankita Singh, SVP & Global HR Head - CIGNEX - Human Resource Management Category

Manoj Chandanshive, Digital Marketing Head - Pushpam Group - Online Brand Building Category

Pallavi Gautam, Deputy Manager - Impetus Technologies India Pvt Ltd - Corporate Learning & Development Category

Shetanshu Dikshit, Campaign Manager - ITC Ltd - Marketing Campaigns Management Category

Neha Kapoor, Head - Marketing, Brand & Communications - DGTL INNOVATIONS LLP - Brand & Communications Category

Bhavika Barmeda, Head of Enterprise Sales & Strategic Accounts - DGTL INNOVATIONS LLP - Enterprise Software Sales & IT Transformation Category

Abhishek Kumar, Head Digital Marketing - Natural Remedies Pvt Ltd - Digital Marketing Category

Mrinal Mathur, Product Manager - Karl Storz Endoscopy India Pvt Ltd - Marketing Strategist ( Medical Devices ) Category

Palash Goorha, VP Sales - Jointworks Solutions - Client Acquisition Category

Abhinav Sonal, Chief of Staff - HealthKart - Strategy Consulting Category

Unnikrishnan Balachandran - Creative Consultant Category

Kshamata Sachin Lad - S. K. Somaiya College (Somaiya Vidyavihar University) - Assistant Professor ( Business Studies ) Category

Abhishek Sachdev, Hotel Manager - Marriott International - Hospitality Category

Raghuveer Singh, Associate Director Marketing - ZEE5 - OTT Marketing Category

Gaurav Rawat, DVP - HDFC ERGO General Insurance - Digital Product Design Category

Umesh Sharma, Head Of Marketing - Baazar Retail Pvt Ltd - Retail Marketing Category



Imran Qadri, Head - Marketing & PR | AEM & India, HDMC - Harley-Davidson Motor Company - Automobile Brand Development Category

Milind Shah, Head | Brand Marketing - MG Motor India - Innovative Brand Strategy Category

Dr.Manmeet S Barve, Associate Professor (Marketing) - MET IOM, Mumbai - Marketing Professor (Education) Category

Aditi Saxena, Senior Manager - Genpact - Accounting Operations Category

Mukesh Kumar, Director - Wendy's India & Jamie Oliver Group India - Finance & Corporate Strategy Category

Kiran Muniraj, Rooms Division Manager - Marriott - Hospitality Operations Category

Ujwala Ramesh Modekurthi, Head of Happiness - Ekluvya - Employee & Team Development Category

Radhika Rewari, Senior Consultant - Deloitte USI - Business Transformation & Change Management Category

Lakshman Kumar Kodupaka, Director Talent Acquisition | APAC - Alight Solutions - Talent Acquisition Category

Shashi Prakash Singh, Director - Blossom India Foundation - Education for Poor Children Category

Deepti Atri, Reinsurance Underwriter - General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) - General Insurance Category

Dhrishni Thakuria, Marketing Manager - TurboHire - Organic Marketing Category

Tanu Krishnan, Senior Manager Learning Development - American Towers - Learning & Development Category

Chandni Bose, Lead | Social Media - Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd - Corporate Communications Category

Sabrina Khan Varma, Business Director - Starcom India - Digital Strategy Category

Yashika Singla, Urban Designer-Architect | Author - Urban Designer & Social Change Category

Radeshwer Davar, VP | Business Head - Reliance Brands Limited - Retail Brand Management Category

Rupam Patel, MD - Lbug Retail Pvt Ltd - Philanthropist Category

Divya Tyagi, Senior Manager | Human Resources - Kusum Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. - Training & Development Category

Kalyan Chakravarthy, CEO - ESWARI GROUP - Real Estate Category

Jayapalbabu, Head of Recruitment - ROTOMAKER - VFX Category

Kanchan, CEO - My Yoga Culture - Yoga Therapist Category

Vinay Kanth Korapati, Founder of Business Mint says, The Industry Expert Award can improve your company's reputation and help you stand out from the crowd. They can also enhance employee morale by publicizing their accomplishments. If you're a young firm, receiving accolades can help you establish credibility and communicate to the rest of the world that you've "arrived." For more established players, the Nationwide Awards Under 40 Industry Experts - 2022 exhibit your history while also demonstrating your ability to be creative and innovative. We are honored to honor the Nationwide Awards Under 40 Industry Experts-2022, and we want to continue to honor people who are eligible in this category each year.

Business Mint is the one-stop destination to serve organizations and entrepreneurs for their professional advancement through research and recognition approaches. Business Mint is a platform for associations and businesspeople where individuals get acknowledgment for their diligent effort. Their good try to perceive the incredible business thoughts, adventures, and great individuals behind them that get it going at any expense.

