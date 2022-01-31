Business Mint Nationwide Awards Under 40 Promising Entrepreneurs - 2022

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI/PNN): The Nationwide Awards Under 40 Promising Entrepreneurs - 2022, which began in 2019 and are now in their third year, continue to recognize companies and individuals who are committed to innovation, business growth, and providing the best products and services to clients across a wide range of industries.
In order to deliver a fair and honest depiction of the best in business, the team focuses on a variety of sectors throughout the business landscape. There are no restrictions on company size or geographic location; they just search for deserving candidates and recognize those who have worked hard to get to where they are now. The Nationwide Awards for Under 40 Promising Entrepreneurs - 2022 are designed to improve "work and working life."
The Nationwide Awards for Under 40 Promising Entrepreneurs - 2022 takes delight in bringing attention to the unsung heroes of India's economy who have and continue to make our country proud on a national and international level.
Business Mint published a list of firms, agencies, non-profits, and government organizations run by corporate leaders whose groups and missions have resulted in success:
List of Nationwide Awards Under 40 Promising Entrepreneurs - 2022 Winners:
Mahua Sen (Author | Poet) - Literature Category
Vasudha Jalan, Founder & Principal Designer - VCJ Designs - Interior Design Category (Residential)
Chitra Manwani, MD - Momo Nation Cafe - QSR Franchise Category
Dr. Amiti Agrawal, Founder - Sunshine Fertility & IVF Centre - Fertility Doctor Category
Chetan Chouhan, Founder - Mokshiva Entertainment - Event Planners Category
Ketan Kalra, MD - Super Donuts - Food & Beverage Category
Dr. Teena singh, Founder - Dr.Teena'sAaesthetic& Cosmetology centre - Cosmetic Laser Surgeon Category
Akshay Chopra, Co-Founder & Creative Designer - Designer Events Inc. - Luxury Wedding Designer Category
Kaveri Vij, Co-founder & Chief Dreamer - Designer Events Inc. - Luxury Wedding Planners Category
Chetan Khurana, Co-Founder - SKILLSREFORM - Skills Augmentation Category
Kartk D Nishandar, Film Producer - GSEAMS - Film Production Category
Neel Pandya, CEO - APAC & Europe - Pixis - AI Startup Category
Akshay Tyagi, Founder - JoyHomes LLP - Construction Management Category
Sourav Chakraborty, Co-Founder - cemX - Cement Marketplace Category
Ankit Nitin Majethia, Founder - Hangover Media - Creative Agency Category
Manish Jain, Producer & Director - Shot Ok Motion Pictures & Billions India Ad Agency - Advertising & Media Category
Abhishek Kumar, Founder & CEO - Dial HealtHMED Technologies LLP - Health Tech & Healthcare Service Provider Category
Lalit Arora, Co- founder - UBON - Most Popular Consumer Electronics Category
CA Rashi Bajpai, Co-Founder & CEO - JJ Tax - Tax Solutions Category
Harnish Tilwani, Founder - Labham - elite home linen - Home Linen Category
Shine Jacob, CEO - Admark Warehousing & Port logistics Pvt Ltd - Shipping & Port Logistics Category
Mrs. Debodyuti Das Mandal, CEO & Founder - Captain X - Online Gaming Category
Arup Ranjan Patra, Founder - Aroma Store (A Unit of Aroma Group) - Ayurveda & Wellness Products Category
AmardeepGulri - Founder, Deco-Arte, Interior Design Category (Commercial)
Jigar Desai, Founder - Brand Incept - Franchise Consulting Category
Smitha Soni, Director - teamNgage (venture of Krafting Minds) - Employee Engagement Solutions Category
Vinit Saraogi, Founder - Ayurjeet - Herbal Healthcare Products Category
Dr.Preethi Reddy, MD - Sherlocks Lounge & Kitchen - Women in Hospitality Business Category
Anirudh Reddy Anugu, Founder - ULTRANOSH (ARA Group) - Nutrition Brand Category
Mukul Luthra, Managing Director - ARTIZE DIE MAKERS - Cutting-Edge Technology Category
Gautam Rajpal, Partner - Boombox.in - Club Event Management Category
Manan Thakkar, MD - Prozeal Infra Engineering Private Limited - Engineering & Project Management Category
Shobit Rai, MD - Prozeal Infra Engineering Private Limited - Infra Engineering Category
Avinash Kumar Khanapur, Director - AVNI MICE Solutions Pvt Ltd - Business Tourism Category
Hema Niranjan, Founder - DezignCode & Hunger camp - Interior Designer & Restaurateur Category
Gautham Jayashanker, CEO - Udjan Energy Pvt Ltd - Renewable Energy Category
Tushar Malkani, Culinary Director - The Good Food Guys - Executive Chef & Food Consultant Category
Arpana Vidyarthi, Co-Founder - SCIS Global - IT Recruitment Services Category
Riya Bambhaniya Jain, Founder - Maker Studio by Riya - Interior Design Category (Luxury)
Vinay Kanth Korapati, Founder of Business Mint, says, The Business Mint Nationwide Award honours India's remarkable entrepreneurial spirit and serves as India's most definitive platform for small enterprises to Rise with India. SMEs, MSMEs, and start-ups are important to India's growth plan, and we must empower them by providing a stable atmosphere in which they may rethink their businesses and grow in these unusual times. We are honoured to give a platform that recognizes the indomitable spirit of SME/MSME/start-up leaders and their contributions to the growth of India's economy. If all of you are here today, having come through successfully and earned trophies, it is something you should be quite proud of in these circumstances, especially after being COVID struck.
Business Mint is the one-stop destination to serve organizations and entrepreneurs through research and recognition approaches for their professional advancement. Business Mint is a platform for associations and businesspeople where individuals get acknowledgement for their diligent effort. Their good try to perceive the incredible business thoughts, adventures, and great individuals behind them that get it going at any expense.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)